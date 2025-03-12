"Coming to the end of Tiger's career" - Golf veteran shares honest opinion about Tiger Woods' path ahead after injury diagnosis

Tiger Woods teeing off at Augusta and competing in the 2025 Masters next month is a picture that golf fans had envisioned. However, the dream to watch Woods return to play traditional golf will have to wait a little longer as the 49-year-old suffered an Achilles tendon injury during training.

Since Woods revealed his diagnosis to the world, several fans, golf analysts, and former golfers have reacted to the same. One such former golfer who shared his thoughts on Woods' injury is Paul McGinley.

The Irish golf veteran feels Woods' illustrious career is nearing its end, saying (via Golf Channel, 0:49 onwards):

"Any athlete in any sport, when there is an injury, there is always a sadness about it, you know. They rely so much on their bodies in order to perform, and when the bodies break down, it's sad, no matter who it is, never mind the fact it is Tiger Woods. So, it's obviously a worry. But you know, we are certainly coming to the end of Tiger's career, you know. His last 19 starts since that big car crash injury, only one top-10."

Further, Paul McGinley stated that it's not just this injury but the compounding of injuries in recent times, which is a problem for Tiger Woods. For those unaware, in September 2024, Woods had undergone surgery for a back-related issue and he hasn't played traditional golf since that surgery.

Golf journalist says Tiger Woods could lose this year due to injury

The last traditional golf tournament Tiger Woods competed at was The Open Championship in 2024. Since then, Woods has only competed in TGL, an indoor golf league led by him and Rory McIlroy. While there were hopes Woods would return to traditional golf at the 2025 Masters, these hopes have now been shattered.

As of this writing, it's unclear when the 49-year-old will recover from the injury to his Achilles tendon. However, as per golf journalist Jaime Diaz, Woods will likely miss this year due to injury. During an appearance on Golf Channel, Diaz said [0:10 onwards]:

"It's a huge setback. He probably loses this year. I mean there's certainly been examples of people coming back sooner from Achilles tendon, but you know, his age and with all the things he has to do to train... I don't see a real quick recovery."

It's worth noting that while Diaz spoke about Tiger Woods losing the year to injury, he also stated the positives that could see the 15-time Major champion make a quicker return to golf.

"It was good news that it was minimally invasive. I think in his case, good news that it was his left leg and not his right... His right was damaged so badly in the car accident. So, I think there's still hope for Tiger to play some golf down the road here. Maybe the focus goes to the PGA Tour Champions where he would like to set a record at the U.S. Senior Open by winning the most USGA events if he will happen to win that championship. He's got things to play for," he added.

However, the biggest talking point from Jaime Diaz's analysis of Tiger Woods' injury was that the journalist believes the ace golfer still has the urge to play competitive golf.

