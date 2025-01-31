Commentator takes a funny jibe at Scottie Scheffler for 'having Ravioli on Xmas day' during a hot mic moment at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

A commentator took a funny jibe at Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The American golfer finally returned to the greens to kick-start his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour.

He is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. During the opening round of the tournament, commentator Nick Dougherty took a jibe at the World No. 1 and said:

"That's what we were saying when he was having ravioli on Christmas day."

Dougherty's comments came in reference to the injury Scottie Scheffler had last year on Christmas. While preparing dinner, the American golfer injured his hand as glass pieces punctured his palm.

Scheffler underwent surgery and missed a couple of tournaments on the PGA Tour earlier this month before starting the year at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scottie Scheffler starts the 2025 campaign with a round of 67

After returning from injury, Scottie Scheffler kicked off the season with a solid round of 67. He teed it up on the Spyglass Hill Golf Course on the tenth hole with a bogey but soon bounced back and made a birdie on the 14th before adding another birdie on the 17th.

The American carded four more birdies on the back nine for a round of 5-under 67. He was tied for 15th place after the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Following the opening round, he spoke about his game and said (via Golf Digest):

“I was kind of prepared. You know, tournament golf's always a little bit different than playing golf at home. So, I tried to be as prepared as I could for some bumps in the road as I'm sure there always is starting the year."

"And this is a different place than I usually plan to start my year, so I think having an understanding that I may not be exactly where I want to be to start the year, but at the end of the day I'm here and playing some decent golf and overall I'm as prepared as I could be with the layoff," he added.

The second round of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 31. Golfers will tee off on the Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Golf Course at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off in a group with Brian Harman at 1:05 p.m. ET on the first tee hole. Meanwhile, Keith Mitchell and Denny McCarthy will take the first shot of the day on the first tee hole of Pebble Beach at 11:35 a.m. ET, while JJ Spaun and Doug Ghim will start the game on the tenth hole.

Kevin Yu will tee off on the first tee hole of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course along with Jhonattan Vegas and Lee Hodges, and Nick Taylor will tee off on the tenth hole of the golf course at 11:35 a.m. ET. The tournament will wrap up with the final on Sunday, February 2.

