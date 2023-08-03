"Congrats Dad and Momma" - Fans overflow with delight as Brooks Koepka and wife Jena welcome their newborn baby

Congratulations are in order for Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims, who welcomed their newborn baby into the world. On Thursday, August 3, the couple announced the birth of their first child, Crew, who was born in late July.

The 33-year-old introduced their new child on social media platforms with the captain 'I love my Crew'. Sims wrote all about Crew's birth on her Instagram stories, detailing the story.

According to NYPost, the story said:

“Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th at 5:50 pm. 6 weeks ahead of my due date. Already showing us who’s boss."

Needless to say, fans and fellow golfers were quick to congratulate Brooks Koepka on the new addition to the family. They were happy to see the little bundle of joy nestled in Jena Sims' arm.

PGA Championship @PGAChampionship



Three Wanamakers are great, but we're sure the addition of this little guy tops them all.



(h/t:@BKoepka) Congratulations to The Champ Brooks Koepka & Jena Sims!Three Wanamakers are great, but we're sure the addition of this little guy tops them all.(h/t:@BKoepka) pic.twitter.com/aRghHiwVru

Greg Norman @SharkGregNorman @BKoepka Congrats you two and welcome to the family

Brooks Koepka puts golf on the back burner as baby Crew is welcomed into the world

Brooks Koepka has already added a fifth major title to his victories with a win at the 2023 PGA Championship win. However with baby Crew now in this world, Koepka also has to focus on his duties as a father.

Speaking via Golf Monthly, he said:

"What have I learned? I'm going to be a dad, so that's probably a little different. I'd say definitely more off the golf course. Just getting ready to be a dad I think is the main thing."

Needless to say, Koepka is a bit nervous about becoming a new dad. However, he is ready to learn and help his wife Jena in any way possible.

"It'll be fun. I'm excited for it. It's been an interesting few months just prepping for it all. Golf is probably going to take a backseat. My family will take priority. Yeah, got to manage my time a little differently, which will be interesting. I'm excited for it," Brooks Koepka said.

Needless to say, with Koepka's impressive performance at the PGA Championship and the 2023 Masters, his spot on the 2023 US Ryder Cup team is something that the American is getting ready for as well.