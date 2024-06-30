Controversial former US Open site Chambers Bay eyes LIV Golf schedule next - "You have to adapt to the marketplace"

The Chambers Bay golf course, which hosted the US Open in 2015, has previously received a lot of criticism. But recently, it has been planning to host a LIV Golf event. Previously, when it played host to the US Open, players called it out as “unplayable”. They harshly criticized the US Open authorities for selecting such a venue. But as per recent news, Chambers Bay is contemplating hosting a pro event for the LIV Golf.

On Friday, an article in the Tacoma News Tribune said that Pierce County is considering hosting a LIV Golf event. This has happened after the venue bid farewell to its dream of organizing another US Open. Over the years, several tweaks took place on the Chambers Bay course but nothing helped it to qualify as a host for another Major event.

Therefore, to appear again in the limelight, the association has been mulling over the idea of having a LIV Golf event.

“We’ll stay on having fairly regular USGA tournaments. Anything that gets on TV is great. With any business, you have to adapt to the marketplace. There may be other things involved,” said Anderson to Golf.com.

But Anderson also highlighted the issues with organizing a LIV Golf event. He started how the PIF-funded league is tangled in legal issues and these need to be handled carefully.

“LIV has its own issues though, golf politics-, world politics-wise. You have to be careful there. They throw a great party, though. 54 golfers, 54 holes, shotgun start. You generate $5 million or so in concession and merchandise sales. From that aspect, they’re very attractive. If they follow up with their indirect inquiry, we’ll listen,” Anderson added.

Chambers Bay has to settle for the LIV tournament because its location isn't great per the USGA’s criteria. The USGA can allow smaller events like the US Women's Amateur. However, Chambers Bay seems to be more ambitious.

LIV Golf's new venue, Chambers Bay got criticised by the PGA Tour pros in the past

The playing experience at the 2015 US Open wasn't good for some of the top-tier golfers. The list includes the likes of Gary Player, Sergio Garcia, and a few others. Garcia questioned the authorities for selecting Chambers Bay, which was a venue he wasn't comfortable with.

“Why do they do this to the course? This is a great championship with great history. The US Open deserves so much better than this,” said Garcia.

While some players censured the course, Dustin Johnson liked the unpopular venue. In the 2015 US Open, Jordan Spieth won the title and Johnson settled for second place.

Chambers Bay is likely to host a LIV event but there's no confirmation about the event details. Therefore, one has to keep a keen eye on the LIV roster for upcoming details.