  • Convicted ex-gang member jumps a whopping 700+ ranking spots with New Zealand Open victory

Convicted ex-gang member jumps a whopping 700+ ranking spots with New Zealand Open victory

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 03, 2025 05:57 GMT
2025 New Zealand Open: Day 4 - Source: Getty
Ryan Peake won the New Zealand Open (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, March 2, Ryan Peake claimed the New Zealand Open title with a one-shot win over Kazuki Higa, Ian Snyman, and Jack Thompson. This victory helped him jump over 700 spots in the latest OWGR update.

Ryan Peake is an Australian golfer who majorly competes on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the European Tour. However, he also has a history of being a former gang member in his youth. The Western Australian golfer was once a member of the Rebel gang and was convicted of assault at the age of 21, which led to a five-year sentence.

However, putting all that behind him, Peake turned a new chapter in his life by winning the New Zealand Open. Before this week, he was ranked 1,215th in the world but has now jumped to 432nd following the win.

also-read-trending Trending

As per the latest OWGR update, Scottie Scheffler has maintained the top spot with 14.4967 points. He holds a lead of over six points ahead of Rory McIlroy, who has moved up to second this week. Xander Schauffele, who has been out of action for nearly two months, has slipped to third, followed by Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa.

Here's a look at the latest OWGR:

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 14.4967
  2. Rory McIlroy: 8.4252
  3. Xander Schauffele: 8.4111
  4. Ludvig Aberg: 6.3546
  5. Collin Morikawa: 5.6881
  6. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.5950
  7. Wyndham Clark: 3.8836
  8. Justin Thomas: 3.6763
  9. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.5921
  10. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.5877
  11. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.4877
  12. Maverick McNealy: 3.4726
  13. Patrick Cantlay: 3.4570
  14. Russell Henley: 3.4198
  15. Viktor Hovland: 3.3871
  16. Keegan Bradley: 3.3551
  17. Shane Lowry: 3.3133
  18. Sepp Straka: 3.2848
  19. Robert MacIntyre: 3.2731
  20. Billy Horschel: 3.0988
  21. Sahith Theegala: 3.0918
  22. Sungjae Im: 2.9529
  23. Thomas Detry: 2.8517
  24. Adam Scott: 2.7491
  25. Aaron Rai: 2.7247
Ryan Peake earns the Open Championship spot after New Zealand Open win

Ryan Peake's victory at the New Zealand Open has secured him a spot at the Open Championship 2025. However, to compete in the event, the former gang member will need special permission to travel to the UK for the oldest major championship.

Following his release, Peake restarted playing golf and rebuilt himself under the guidance of Richie Smith.

"I've just changed my life," he said as per Golf.com. "This is what I do. I want to be here and just play golf. The story is what it is, but I'm just out here playing golf."

Peake received his Australasian Tour card earlier this season and is now set to compete in his first-ever major championship.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
