Convicted ex-gang member jumps a whopping 700+ ranking spots with New Zealand Open victory

On Sunday, March 2, Ryan Peake claimed the New Zealand Open title with a one-shot win over Kazuki Higa, Ian Snyman, and Jack Thompson. This victory helped him jump over 700 spots in the latest OWGR update.

Ryan Peake is an Australian golfer who majorly competes on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the European Tour. However, he also has a history of being a former gang member in his youth. The Western Australian golfer was once a member of the Rebel gang and was convicted of assault at the age of 21, which led to a five-year sentence.

However, putting all that behind him, Peake turned a new chapter in his life by winning the New Zealand Open. Before this week, he was ranked 1,215th in the world but has now jumped to 432nd following the win.

As per the latest OWGR update, Scottie Scheffler has maintained the top spot with 14.4967 points. He holds a lead of over six points ahead of Rory McIlroy, who has moved up to second this week. Xander Schauffele, who has been out of action for nearly two months, has slipped to third, followed by Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa.

Here's a look at the latest OWGR:

Scottie Scheffler: 14.4967 Rory McIlroy: 8.4252 Xander Schauffele: 8.4111 Ludvig Aberg: 6.3546 Collin Morikawa: 5.6881 Hideki Matsuyama: 5.5950 Wyndham Clark: 3.8836 Justin Thomas: 3.6763 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.5921 Tommy Fleetwood: 3.5877 Bryson DeChambeau: 3.4877 Maverick McNealy: 3.4726 Patrick Cantlay: 3.4570 Russell Henley: 3.4198 Viktor Hovland: 3.3871 Keegan Bradley: 3.3551 Shane Lowry: 3.3133 Sepp Straka: 3.2848 Robert MacIntyre: 3.2731 Billy Horschel: 3.0988 Sahith Theegala: 3.0918 Sungjae Im: 2.9529 Thomas Detry: 2.8517 Adam Scott: 2.7491 Aaron Rai: 2.7247

Ryan Peake earns the Open Championship spot after New Zealand Open win

Ryan Peake's victory at the New Zealand Open has secured him a spot at the Open Championship 2025. However, to compete in the event, the former gang member will need special permission to travel to the UK for the oldest major championship.

Following his release, Peake restarted playing golf and rebuilt himself under the guidance of Richie Smith.

"I've just changed my life," he said as per Golf.com. "This is what I do. I want to be here and just play golf. The story is what it is, but I'm just out here playing golf."

Peake received his Australasian Tour card earlier this season and is now set to compete in his first-ever major championship.

