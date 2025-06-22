‘Cooking’: Fans left impressed by Minjee Lee after her dominant performance at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Championship on Saturday

Fans were left impressed by Minjee Lee after her splendid performance at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Championship in the third round. Lee is currently leading the major tournament of the LPGA Tour, and the LPGA Tour's Instagram page shared a post, which was an amalgamation of snippets from Lee’s third round in the event.

Ad

As the post came up today, fans started pouring their comments.

Ad

Trending

Some fans congratulated her for her dominant performance, and the comments read:

“What a round!!! Amazing!!!”

“Cooking”

One fan wished good luck to the golfer for the final round.

“What a round…Keep going for the final round.”

Another said:

“Class”

A netizen called her a fighter. He said:

“Minjee the fighter”

Another said:

“Putter putter peanut butter”

Fan comments on Minjee Lee's performance ( via LPGA Tour's Instagram page)

Lee scored 6 under in total after three days of play. She shot 69 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Followed by 72 in the second round with three birdies on the back nine. In the fourth round, she scored one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.

Ad

Minjee Lee talked about her third-round performance at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Minjee Lee described her third-round performance at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in a post-round press conference at TPC Ranch East. She added that she put her 100% into executing the round. Her words read:

“I'm feeling pretty good. I think I played really well within myself today. Took the birdies when I could and made really great up and downs when I was out of position. So, yeah, I think I'm going to try and stick to the same game plan and get it over the line tomorrow…I think I didn't really let my mind go that far…in these conditions it's going to be tough for everyone. I just tried to execute to my 100% on each shot”

Ad

Lee continued to share how she felt about going into the final round as the leader. Her words were:

“I mean, it feels really big. I think obviously major Sunday is a different story. This is round three, so I think, you know, I have to still dig deep and post a score even with a four-shot lead. So I'm just going to put my head down and just work on the things that I can do and do it to the best of my ability.”

Lee will tee off for the last round on the first hole at 10:50 am ET along with Jeeno Thitikul and Hye-Jin Choi. Before them, Miyu Yamashita, Lexi Thompson, and Nelly Korda will tee off at 10:39 a.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More