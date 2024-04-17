Corales Puntacana Championship 2024: The tee times and pairings for Round 1 explored

The Corales Puntacana Championship 2024 is set to begin on Thursday, April 18 at the Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Course.

The first round will tee off at 6:45 am on Thursday, with Callum Tarren, Jeff Overton, and Troy Merritt teeing off from the first hole. At the same time, Richy Werenski, Sean O’Hair, and Adam Long will begin their round from the tenth tee.

The purse size of the Corales Puntacana Championship is $4 million with the winner receiving a share of $720,000.

Thursday round tee time details of Corales Puntacana Championship 2024 explored

Nicolai Hojgaard is the highest-ranked player at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2024

Here's a look at the Thursday tee time for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2024 (all times ET):

Tee 1:

6:45 am: Callum Tarren, Jeff Overton, Troy Merritt

6:57 am: Ricky Barnes, S.H. Kim, Kyle Stanley

7:09 am: Alex Noren, Sam Stevens, Russell Knox

7:21 am: Sam Ryder, Francesco Molinari, Nick Hardy

7:33 am: Carson Young, George McNeill, William McGirt

7:45 am: Henrik Norlander, Sangmoon Bae, Hayden Buckley

7:57 am: Matti Schmid, Joseph Bramlett, Roger Sloan

8:09 am: Garrick Higgo, Brian Stuard, Jonathan Byrd

8:21 am: Hayden Springer, Ryan McCormick, Erik Compton

8:33 am: Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Ryan Celano, Rafael Campos

8:45 am: Richard Hoey, Justin Hicks, Trace Crowe

11:45 am: D.A. Points, Ben Taylor, Jonas Blixt, Sung Kang, Andrew Landry

11:57 am: Kevin Tway, Wesley Bryan, Mark Hubbard

12:09 pm: Kevin Chappell, Ryan Palmer, Greyson Sigg

12:21 pm: Daniel Berger, Nicolas Echavarria, Chad Ramey

12:33 pm: Justin Lower, Davis Thompson, Joel Dahmen

12:45 pm: Scott Gutschewski, Ben Martin, Michael Kim

12:57 pm: Tyler Duncan, Ben Kohles, Aaron Rai

1:09 pm: Julio Santos, Zecheng Dou, Peter Kuest

1:21 pm: Parker Coody, Herman Wibe Sekne, Harrison Endycott

1:33 pm: Blaine Hale, Juan Jose Guerra, Jimmy Stanger

1:45 pm: Patrick Fishburn, William Furr, Brandon Berry

Tee 10

6:45 am ET: Richy Werenski, Sean O’Hair, Adam Long

6:57 am ET: Jim Herman, Austin Cook, Lanto Griffin

7:09 am ET: Tyson Alexander, Harry Higgs, Jimmy Walker

7:21 am ET: Nicolai Hojgaard, Chez Reavie, Billy Horschel

7:33 am ET: Justin Suh, Alex Smalley, David Lipsky

7:45 am ET: Carl Yuan, Bud Cauley, Charley Hoffman

7:57 am ET: Cody Gribble, Nate Lashley, Chan Kim

8:09 am ET: Thriston Lawrence, Victor Perez, MJ Daffue

8:21 am ET: Raul Pereda, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:33 am ET: Joseph Deraney, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Whitney

8:45 am ET: Jorge Campillo, Thomas Longbella, Pierceson Coody

11:45 am ET: Kevin Yu, Bill Haas, Doug Ghim

11:57 am ET: Ryan Armour, Matthew NeSmith, Scott Piercy

12:09 pm ET: Robert Streb, Nick Watney, Vince Whaley

12:21 pm ET: Ben Griffin, Ryan Brehm, K.H. Lee

12:33 pm ET: Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Tommy Gainey

12:45 pm ET: Josh Teater, Patton Kizzire, James Hahn

12:57 pm ET: Martin Trainer, Jason Dufner, Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 pm ET: Ben Silverman, Chris Gotterup, Chase Johnson

1:21 pm ET: Paul Barjon, Braden Shattuck, Paul Haley

1:33 pm ET: Max Greyserman, Hiram Silfa, Austin Smotherman

1:45 pm ET: McClure Meissner, Guillermo Pumarol, Joe Highsmith

