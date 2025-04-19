Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 Day 3 weather forecast: Is rain and thunderstorm expected on Saturday?

The Corales Puntacana Championship is taking place from April 17 to 20 at the Corales course. The tournament is over with two days of competition and heading toward the third round. There might be morning showers on the third day with intervals of cloud and sun. The temperature on Saturday will be 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and here's the entire list of weather details for Saturday daytime:
Daytime:
Temperature: 86 degrees Fahrenheit
Max UV Index: 12 Extreme
Wind: NE at 22 km/h
Wind Gusts: 43 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 74%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 21%
Precipitation: 3.0 mm
Rain: 3.0 mm
Hours of Precipitation: 1.5
Hours of Rain: 1.5
Cloud Cover: 55%
Nighttime:
The temperature at night will be 77 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be 19 km/h. Here's the entire list of weather details at the nighttime:
Temperature: 77 degrees Fahrenheit
Wind: NE at 19 km/h
Wind Gusts: 44 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 70%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 14%
Precipitation: 1.7 mm
Rain: 1.7 mm
Hours of Precipitation: 1.5
Hours of Rain: 1.5
Cloud Cover: 38%
Currently, Joel Dahmen is leading the tournament with a score of 16 under in total. Next to him, Charley Hoffman is tied in second place with 12 under.
What are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship?
The Corales Puntacana Championship third round will start with Brian Stuard teeing off at 7:40 am. Next to him, Kevin Roy and Hayden Buckley will tee off at 7:50 am. Joel Dahmen and Garrick Higgo are the last group to start at 1:50 pm. Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the PGA Tour tournament (all tee times in ET):
7:40 AM: Brian Stuard
7:50 AM: Kevin Roy, Hayden Buckley
8:00 AM: Tommy Gainey, Jackson Suber
8:10 AM: Thomas Aiken, Ben Polland
8:20 AM: Mac Meissner, Mason Andersen
8:30 AM: Braden Thornberry, Ryan Fox
8:40 AM: Patrick Flavin, William Mouw
8:50 AM: Hayden Springer, Ricky Castillo
9:05 AM: Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower
9:15 AM: Theo Humphrey, Emiliano Grillo
9:25 AM: Willy Pumarol, Matthew Riedel
9:35 AM: David Lipsky, Ben Crane
9:45 AM: John Pak, Ben Kohles
9:55 AM: Cody Gribble, Greyson Sigg
10:05 AM: Russell Knox, Matti Schmid
10:15 AM: George McNeill, Kris Ventura
10:30 AM: Troy Merritt, Nick Hardy
10:40 AM: Scott Piercy, Joseph Bramlett
10:50 AM: Danny Walker, Pierceson Coody
11:00 AM: Danny Willett, Quade Cummins
11:10 AM: Adam Svensson, Chris Gotterup
11:20 AM: Sam Choi, Thomas Rosenmueller
11:30 AM: Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy
11:40 AM: Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley
11:55 AM: Kaito Onishi, Vince Whaley
12:05 PM: Jeremy Paul, Andrew Putnam
12:15 PM: Aaron Baddeley, Rico Hoey
12:25 PM: Ben Martin, Chad Ramey
12:35 PM: Harry Hall, Alejandro Tosti
12:45 PM: Seamus Power, Rikuya Hoshino
12:55 PM: David Skinns, Zac Blair
1:10 PM: Will Chandler, Matt Wallace
1:20 PM: Keith Mitchell, Matt NeSmith
1:30 PM: Chan Kim, Dylan Wu
1:40 PM: Charley Hoffman, Michael Thorbjornsen
1:50 PM: Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo