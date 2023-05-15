Corebridge Financial PGA Team members and more details explored for PGA Championship 2023

The members of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team, who earned their invitation to the PGA Championship, is ready to tee off. The group is led by Braden Shattuck, who won the PGA Professional Championship two weeks ago.

Corebridge Financial is one of PGA America's sponsors and business partners. Each year, the company represents a group of golfers to whom PGA America has the right to extend invitations to the PGA Tour. That way, the "Corebridge Financial PGA Team" is formed.

The group is made up of the 20 players with the best results in the PGA Professional Championship, which is played at the beginning of May. This season, the tournament was played from April 30th to May 3rd. Shattuck won with a score of -9, one stroke less than his closest competitors.

Braden Shattuck, 28, was born in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, and played organized golf throughout his childhood and adolescence. He attended Delaware University, where he was a member of the golf team. He turned professional in 2018, and his major sports results have been at the PGA America level.

He won both the Delaware and New England Opens in 2018, as well as the Philadelphia PGA William Hyndman III Memorial Classic in 2019.

In 2021, he won the GALV Lehigh Valley Open. In 2022, his best season to date, he won three tournaments: the Philadelphia PGA Jack Jolly & Son Championship, the '21 Burlington Classic, and the Philadelphia PGA Doylestown Open.

In 2022, he also received the F. Edward DeBaufre Trophy for Scoring Aver- age, PGA Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia PGA Player of the Year award. At Oak Hill Country Club, he will be making his debut on both the PGA Tour and in major tournaments.

Corebridge Financial PGA Team: Who is going to the PGA Championship?

12 of the 20 members of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team are PGA Championship debutants. In addition to Shattuck, who heads the list, three names can be highlighted: Alex Beach, Michael Block, and Wyatt Worthington II. Beach and Block will be making their fifth appearances, respectively, in the PGA Championship. Worthington II will be doing it for the third time.

Beach is a 33-year-old golfer with 11 tournaments of PGA Tour experience in which he has never made the cut. His last appearance was at last season's PGA Championship.

Block, 46, has been to 24 PGA Tour tournaments and has made the cut in four of them. This season, he teed off at The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open, both last January, without making the cut in either.

Worthington II, 36, has taken part in three PGA Tour tournaments (only PGA Championship editions), without making the cut on any occasion.

Below is the complete Corebridge Financial PGA Team members list for the PGA Championship:

Braden Shattuck

Matt Cahill

Michael Block

Kenny Pigman

Gabe Reynolds

John Somers

Jeremy Wells

Steve Holmes

Wyatt Worthington II

Colin Inglis

Russell Grove

Josh Speight

Jesse Droemer

Greg Koch

Alex Beach

Ben Kern

Chris French

Anthony Cordes

J.J. Killeen

Chris Sanger

