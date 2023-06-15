Corey Pereira's girlfriend set to miss cancer treatment to watch him play his first major at US Open 2023

Corey Pereira is all set to make his US Open debut and luckily for him, he has the most supportive girlfriend by his side. The youngster might have only played 54 holes of competitive golf this year, but he has never been closer to his dream. He stands amongst 156 of the best golfers in the world despite failing to retain his Korn Ferry Tour status.

Pereira's girlfriend, Leah Bertuccelli, has always been his staunchest supporter throughout his career. She is even missing her cancer treatment to watch and cheer him on for his big debut. Bertuccelli was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of aggressive soft-tissue cancer.

The treatment process for Bertuccelli is a long one, with over 35 rounds of radiation over seven weeks. Bertuccelli will try and walk 18 holes alongside her boyfriend at the US Open. She delayed her chemotherapy treatment by a week to be with him. Appearing fit and energetic on the green, she said via Golf Digest:

“It’s because he has been encouraging me to move my body and not be sedentary, which has helped me so much. He motivates me to get out and not just sit inside and dwell on what's happening. We've been bowling and golfing and trying to enjoy life as best we can.”

Corey Pereira's girlfriend is an inspiration for him to play golf

Bertuccelli was a pole vaulter for the University of Washington. An athlete herself, Corey Pereira made sure that she exercised and pushed her to get out of the house. She has been a big inspiration for Pereira to push himself to play his best. He said:

“She is an inspiration for sure. She’s struggling with her treatments and she’s fighting really hard, and I’ve tried to match that fighting spirit with everything I do with Phil and practice and working in the gym, all my preparation. I’m ready to get down in the dirt if I have to and just grind it out over every shot.”

Hutch🏌️‍♂️📉 @hutch_golf Keep your eyes out US Open week for Corey Pereira! He & his family are members at my club, & I just got word he qualified.



Genuinely good dude, hell of a golfer (obviously), & has had to deal with some pretty rough stuff.



Going to have a packed clubhouse rooting for him. Keep your eyes out US Open week for Corey Pereira! He & his family are members at my club, & I just got word he qualified.Genuinely good dude, hell of a golfer (obviously), & has had to deal with some pretty rough stuff. Going to have a packed clubhouse rooting for him. https://t.co/20s7mGMIq5

After delaying her treatment for a week, Bertuccelli will be going back to Stanford for her final round of radiation. However, she said that she would not miss her boyfriend's big debut for the world.

“He's put everything on hold for me. Now he has this incredible opportunity. I couldn’t miss it."

Corey Pereira will tee off on Thursday at 2:27 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Country Club.

