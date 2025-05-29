  • home icon
"Could'a, should'a, would'a, right” – 2x Major champ gets candid about his possible past wins based on new TOUR Championship rules

By Rinal Chavda
Modified May 29, 2025 13:07 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa expressed his thoughts on the change the PGA Tour has announced for the 2025 TOUR Championship. The new rules eliminate the controversial starting strokes system, which previously gave top-ranked players a head start in the final event of the FedExCup playoffs.

In an interview at the Charles Schwab Challenge, held at Colonial Country Club in 2024, Morikawa admitted that the new rule would have changed things for him last year. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, I mean, could'a, should'a, would'a, right, that was last year, this is this year. I think it's good. Golf's so hard to put in a playoff aspect because people can go on runs. People -- you could be the best player in January or February and not be the best player in July or August.
"You look back and you're like, okay, you know, '22 and '23 were two of my, I felt like, the worst years I was playing golf, yet I made the TOUR Championship. Now, like every other sport, you have a chance to win essentially your championship."

Last year at East Lake, Morikawa shot the lowest 72-hole score, 265 (15-under-par). But due to the staggered start, Viktor Hovland, who began at 10-under, was crowned the champion with a total score of 261. Under the new rules, Morikawa would have won.

This rule change will begin at the 2025 TOUR Championship to be held from August 28 to 31 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. All 30 players will now start at even par, just like a regular tournament.

Collin Morikawa looks ready for 2025 Tour Championship

Collin Morikawa has had a balanced momentum in the 2025 PGA Tour season. Out of his 10 appearances, the two-time major champion has successfully made the cut in nine events. The only event where he missed the weekend play was the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Apart from that, Morikawa managed to secure three top-10 finishes this year. He also narrowly missed the victory on two occasions, finishing runner-up.

Here's a detailed look at Morikawa's performance.

  • Finish - 2
  • Score - 32 under par (66 - 65 - 62 - 67)
  • Earnings - $2.16 million

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Finish - T17
  • Score - 11 under par (69 - 67 - 71 - 70)
  • Earnings - $272,000

Genesis Invitational

  • Finish - T17
  • Score - 3 under par ( 73 - 72 - 73 - 67)
  • Earnings - $270,724.29
Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Finish - 2
  • Score - 10 under par (71 - 68 - 67 - 72)
  • Earnings - $2.2 million

Players Championship

  • Finish - T10
  • Score - 7 under par (70 - 65 - 77 - 69)
  • Earnings - $656,250

Masters Tournament

  • Finish - T14
  • Score - 3 under par (72 - 69 - 72 - 72)
  • Earnings - $336,000

RBC Heritage

  • Finish - T54
  • Score - 3 under par (69 - 66 - 77 - 69)
  • Earnings - $44,500

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  • Finish - CUT
  • Score - 8 under par (61 - 75)
  • Earnings - $0
Truist Championship

  • Finish - T17
  • Score - 7 under par (63 - 70 - 72 - 68)
  • Earnings - $270,500

PGA Championship

  • Finish - T50
  • Score - 4 over par (70 - 72 - 74 - 72)
  • Earnings - $40,674
