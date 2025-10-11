Could Baycurrent Classic 2025 have a rain delay on Saturday? R3 weather forecast explored

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 11, 2025 04:39 GMT
Baycurrent Classic Presented By LEXUS - Round Three - Source: Getty
There is a slight chance of rainfall during the third round of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This week on the PGA Tour, players have traveled to Japan for the fall season event, which began on Thursday, October 8.

The four-day tournament is heading for its conclusion with the third round scheduled for Saturday, October 11. However, according to the weather report shared by the PGA Tour on its X (formerly Twitter) account, there is a 40 percent chance of rainfall around 10 a.m.

Light rain is expected in the afternoon, and the temperature will be around 20°C. There is a rain probability of around 60 percent from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

also-read-trending Trending
Meanwhile, on the greens at the Baycurrent Classic after two rounds, Xander Schauffele tied for the lead with Max Greyserman at 12-under. He started the game with an opening round of 71 at the Yokohama Country Club and then played the next round of 63. Si Woo Kim carded 64 and tied for third place with Alex Smalley at 11-under.

2025 Baycurrent Classic Round 3 tee times

The play on Saturday at Baycurrent Classic is scheduled to start in groups of three on the first and tenth tee holes. Players will take the first shot of the day at 7:25 p.m. ET.

On the first tee, Keita Nakajima will start the game with Matt McCarty and Vince Whaley, while Mac Meissner, Ren Yonezawa, and Sungjae Im will tee off on the tenth.

Here are the tee times of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic round 3 (all times in ET):

Tee hole 1

  • 7:25 p.m. – Keita Nakajima, Matt McCarty, Vince Whaley
  • 7:36 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Bud Cauley, Max Homa
  • 7:47 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Wallace
  • 7:58 p.m. – Kota Kaneko, Rasmus Højgaard, Adam Scott
  • 8:09 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Sam Ryder, Taiga Semikawa
  • 8:20 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Takumi Kanaya, Collin Morikawa
  • 8:31 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 8:42 p.m. – William Mouw, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Yu
  • 8:53 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler
  • 9:04 p.m. – Kazuki Higa, Garrick Higgo, Kevin Roy
  • 9:15 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Rico Hoey
  • 9:26 p.m. – Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Nico Echavarria
  • 9:37 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele
Tee No. 10

  • 7:25 p.m. – Mac Meissner, Ren Yonezawa, Sungjae Im
  • 7:36 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Mikumu Horikawa, Lee Hodges
  • 7:47 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Emiliano Grillo, Michael Kim
  • 7:58 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Kaito Onishi, Sam Stevens
  • 8:09 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat, Joel Dahmen
  • 8:20 p.m. – Takanori Konishi, Billy Horschel, Karl Vilips
  • 8:31 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore
  • 8:42 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Matti Schmid, David Lipsky
  • 8:53 p.m. – Riki Kawamoto, Satoshi Kodaira, Taiga Kobayashi
  • 9:04 p.m. – Eric Cole, Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim
  • 9:15 p.m. – Tatsunori Shogenji, Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Rodgers
  • 9:26 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker
  • 9:37 p.m. – Naoto Nakanishi, Gary Woodland, Davis Riley
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More
Edited by Ankita Yadav
