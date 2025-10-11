Could Baycurrent Classic 2025 have a rain delay on Saturday? R3 weather forecast explored

There is a slight chance of rainfall during the third round of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. This week on the PGA Tour, players have traveled to Japan for the fall season event, which began on Thursday, October 8.The four-day tournament is heading for its conclusion with the third round scheduled for Saturday, October 11. However, according to the weather report shared by the PGA Tour on its X (formerly Twitter) account, there is a 40 percent chance of rainfall around 10 a.m.Light rain is expected in the afternoon, and the temperature will be around 20°C. There is a rain probability of around 60 percent from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.Meanwhile, on the greens at the Baycurrent Classic after two rounds, Xander Schauffele tied for the lead with Max Greyserman at 12-under. He started the game with an opening round of 71 at the Yokohama Country Club and then played the next round of 63. Si Woo Kim carded 64 and tied for third place with Alex Smalley at 11-under.2025 Baycurrent Classic Round 3 tee timesThe play on Saturday at Baycurrent Classic is scheduled to start in groups of three on the first and tenth tee holes. Players will take the first shot of the day at 7:25 p.m. ET.On the first tee, Keita Nakajima will start the game with Matt McCarty and Vince Whaley, while Mac Meissner, Ren Yonezawa, and Sungjae Im will tee off on the tenth.Here are the tee times of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic round 3 (all times in ET):Tee hole 17:25 p.m. – Keita Nakajima, Matt McCarty, Vince Whaley7:36 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Bud Cauley, Max Homa7:47 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Wallace7:58 p.m. – Kota Kaneko, Rasmus Højgaard, Adam Scott8:09 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Sam Ryder, Taiga Semikawa8:20 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Takumi Kanaya, Collin Morikawa8:31 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Højgaard8:42 p.m. – William Mouw, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Yu8:53 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler9:04 p.m. – Kazuki Higa, Garrick Higgo, Kevin Roy9:15 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Rico Hoey9:26 p.m. – Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Nico Echavarria9:37 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Alex Smalley, Xander SchauffeleTee No. 107:25 p.m. – Mac Meissner, Ren Yonezawa, Sungjae Im7:36 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Mikumu Horikawa, Lee Hodges7:47 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Emiliano Grillo, Michael Kim7:58 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Kaito Onishi, Sam Stevens8:09 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat, Joel Dahmen8:20 p.m. – Takanori Konishi, Billy Horschel, Karl Vilips8:31 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore8:42 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Matti Schmid, David Lipsky8:53 p.m. – Riki Kawamoto, Satoshi Kodaira, Taiga Kobayashi9:04 p.m. – Eric Cole, Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim9:15 p.m. – Tatsunori Shogenji, Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Rodgers9:26 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker9:37 p.m. – Naoto Nakanishi, Gary Woodland, Davis Riley