Could Phil Mickelson exit US Open forever with a one last win at Oakmont?

Phil Mickelson dropped a big bombshell last week by stating there’s a ‘high likelihood’ that this weekend could be his last US Open. The LIV Golfer addressed his five-year exemption into the USGA's marquee event for winning the 2021 PGA Championship running out and said his Oakmont appearance could be final. Notably, the 54-year-old signing off what could be his final US Open with a win is highly unlikely.

Mickelson enters the third major of the year as a longshot favorite. The ace golfer will take on a stacked 156-player field, which features 48 of the world’s top-50 ranked golfers. However, he isn’t a top bet to win on Sunday. According to SportsLine, the six-time major winner enters the Oakmont weekend with 3000-1 odds. He sits in the latter part of the list, sharing the odds with the likes of Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge, Sam Stevens and Mackenzie Hughes, among others.

It is pertinent to note that Mickelson is yet to win a US Open title. The 45-time PGA Tour winner, tied eighth for all-time wins, finished runner-up in the major on six different occasions - 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013. According to the LIV star’s comments, this weekend could be his last attempt at completing a career Grand Slam.

Mickelson has had a mixed start to the 2025 LIV Golf season. The ace golfer has managed three top-10 finishes from seven starts, including a third place at LIV Hong Kong. The HyFlyers GC skipper currently sits in the Saudi-backed series’ individual standings.

However, the three-time Masters champion has failed to carry any form to major championships. He has missed cuts at both the Masters and the PGA Championship. With his US Open return on the line, the World Golf Hall of Famer will be eyeing a big result at Oakmont.

Listed below is Phil Mickelson’s 2025 season so far:

LIV Golf Adelaide – T23 – 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Hong Kong – 3 – 196 (-14)

LIV Golf Singapore – T19 – 209 (-4)

LIV Golf Miami – 6 – 215 (-1)

Masters Tournament – Missed Cut – 149 (+5)

LIV Golf Mexico City – T22 – 212 (-1)

LIV Golf Korea – 50 – 223 (+7)

PGA Championship – Missed Cut – 151 (+9)

LIV Golf Virginia – T4 – 200 (-13)

US Open 2025 Day 1 odds

Scottie Scheffler leads the US Open odds list with 28-1, according to SportsLine. Interestingly, LIV Golf icon and US Open defending champion Bryson DeChambeau follows the leader with 70-1 odds. Rory McIlroy sits third with 110-1 odds, one spot above Jon Rahm with 120-1 odds.

Xander Schauffele (220-1), Collin Morikawa (250-1), Ludvig Aberg (300-1), Joaquin Niemann, Tommy Fleetwood (400-1), Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Patrick Cantlay (450-1) are among other top bets for the weekend. Notably, Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith are some LIV Golfers to watch in the contest.

Listed below are the top odds for the US Open (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Bryson DeChambeau +700

Rory McIlroy +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Brooks Koepka +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Jordan Spieth+5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Sam Burns +8000

Justin Rose +10000

Patrick Reed +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Harris English +10000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Tony Finau +11000

Si Woo Kim +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Taylor Pendrith +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Sungjae Im +12000

Jason Day +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Cameron Young +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Cameron Smith +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Thorbjørn Olesen +17000

Denny McCarthy +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Andrew Novak +17000

Adam Scott +17000

J.T. Poston +17000

Dustin Johnson +17000

Ryan Gerard +22000

Gary Woodland +22000

Lucas Glover +22000

Michael Kim +22000

Carlos Ortiz +22000

Davis Thompson +22000

Marc Leishman +22000

Tom Kim +22000

Bud Cauley +25000

Max Greyserman +25000

Byeong Hun An +25000

Thomas Detry +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +27000

Johnny Keefer +30000

Stephan Jaeger +30000

Tom Hoge +30000

Sam Stevens +30000

Rasmus Højgaard +30000

Jordan Smith +30000

Jackson Koivun +30000

Phil Mickelson +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Matt Wallace +30000

More details on the third major championship of the season will be updated as the event progresses.

