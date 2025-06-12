Could Phil Mickelson exit US Open forever with a one last win at Oakmont?

Phil Mickelson dropped a big bombshell last week by stating there’s a ‘high likelihood’ that this weekend could be his last US Open. The LIV Golfer addressed his five-year exemption into the USGA's marquee event for winning the 2021 PGA Championship running out and said his Oakmont appearance could be final. Notably, the 54-year-old signing off what could be his final US Open with a win is highly unlikely.
Mickelson enters the third major of the year as a longshot favorite. The ace golfer will take on a stacked 156-player field, which features 48 of the world’s top-50 ranked golfers. However, he isn’t a top bet to win on Sunday. According to SportsLine, the six-time major winner enters the Oakmont weekend with 3000-1 odds. He sits in the latter part of the list, sharing the odds with the likes of Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge, Sam Stevens and Mackenzie Hughes, among others.
It is pertinent to note that Mickelson is yet to win a US Open title. The 45-time PGA Tour winner, tied eighth for all-time wins, finished runner-up in the major on six different occasions - 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013. According to the LIV star’s comments, this weekend could be his last attempt at completing a career Grand Slam.
Mickelson has had a mixed start to the 2025 LIV Golf season. The ace golfer has managed three top-10 finishes from seven starts, including a third place at LIV Hong Kong. The HyFlyers GC skipper currently sits in the Saudi-backed series’ individual standings.
However, the three-time Masters champion has failed to carry any form to major championships. He has missed cuts at both the Masters and the PGA Championship. With his US Open return on the line, the World Golf Hall of Famer will be eyeing a big result at Oakmont.
Listed below is Phil Mickelson’s 2025 season so far:
- LIV Golf Adelaide – T23 – 214 (-2)
- LIV Golf Hong Kong – 3 – 196 (-14)
- LIV Golf Singapore – T19 – 209 (-4)
- LIV Golf Miami – 6 – 215 (-1)
- Masters Tournament – Missed Cut – 149 (+5)
- LIV Golf Mexico City – T22 – 212 (-1)
- LIV Golf Korea – 50 – 223 (+7)
- PGA Championship – Missed Cut – 151 (+9)
- LIV Golf Virginia – T4 – 200 (-13)
US Open 2025 Day 1 odds
Scottie Scheffler leads the US Open odds list with 28-1, according to SportsLine. Interestingly, LIV Golf icon and US Open defending champion Bryson DeChambeau follows the leader with 70-1 odds. Rory McIlroy sits third with 110-1 odds, one spot above Jon Rahm with 120-1 odds.
Xander Schauffele (220-1), Collin Morikawa (250-1), Ludvig Aberg (300-1), Joaquin Niemann, Tommy Fleetwood (400-1), Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Patrick Cantlay (450-1) are among other top bets for the weekend. Notably, Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith are some LIV Golfers to watch in the contest.
Listed below are the top odds for the US Open (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Bryson DeChambeau +700
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Xander Schauffele +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Ludvig Åberg +3000
- Joaquin Niemann +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Patrick Cantlay +4500
- Tyrrell Hatton +5000
- Brooks Koepka +5000
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Jordan Spieth+5500
- Viktor Hovland +5500
- Hideki Matsuyama +6500
- Corey Conners +7000
- Ben Griffin +7000
- Russell Henley +7000
- Sam Burns +8000
- Justin Rose +10000
- Patrick Reed +10000
- Keegan Bradley +10000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
- Harris English +10000
- Maverick McNealy +11000
- Daniel Berger +11000
- Tony Finau +11000
- Si Woo Kim +11000
- Robert MacIntyre +11000
- Taylor Pendrith +12000
- Aaron Rai +12000
- Sungjae Im +12000
- Jason Day +12000
- Ryan Fox +12000
- Cameron Young +15000
- Wyndham Clark +15000
- Cameron Smith +15000
- Akshay Bhatia +15000
- Min Woo Lee +15000
- J.J. Spaun +15000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +17000
- Denny McCarthy +17000
- Brian Harman +17000
- Nick Taylor +17000
- Andrew Novak +17000
- Adam Scott +17000
- J.T. Poston +17000
- Dustin Johnson +17000
- Ryan Gerard +22000
- Gary Woodland +22000
- Lucas Glover +22000
- Michael Kim +22000
- Carlos Ortiz +22000
- Davis Thompson +22000
- Marc Leishman +22000
- Tom Kim +22000
- Bud Cauley +25000
- Max Greyserman +25000
- Byeong Hun An +25000
- Thomas Detry +25000
- Eric Cole +25000
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +27000
- Johnny Keefer +30000
- Stephan Jaeger +30000
- Tom Hoge +30000
- Sam Stevens +30000
- Rasmus Højgaard +30000
- Jordan Smith +30000
- Jackson Koivun +30000
- Phil Mickelson +30000
- Mackenzie Hughes +30000
- Matt Wallace +30000
More details on the third major championship of the season will be updated as the event progresses.