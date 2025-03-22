"Could be worse"; "Were they supposed to win?" - Fans react to Charlie Woods and Kai Trump's forgettable Junior Invitational run

The Junior Invitational 2025 has been forgettable for Charlie Woods and Kai Trump, as both have struggled to impress. While Tiger Woods' son sits at 25th in the boys' section, Donald Trump's granddaughter is at the very bottom in the girls' portion.

Ad

On Friday, March 22, Charlie Woods carded a 1-over 73 with the help of four birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey. He is aggregated at 8-over and is 19 strokes behind the leader. In the girls' section, Kai Trump shot an 83 in the third round, which comprised just one birdie against eight bogeys and a couple of double bogeys.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans online had mixed reactions to Charlie Woods and Kai Trump's performances. While many claimed that they were not good enough for the game, others came out in support of both youngsters.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Were they supposed to win?" one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Could be worse, like Brooklyn Beckham.😛," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kai comes from a family that has no athletes. That’s purely bought in. As for Charlie it’s not a shock to me. If your father made it to the pros (and even worse if they were a great) it’s likely they never make it in that sport," this fan commented.

"I think both will do much better. Kai is going to play for U Miami in 18 months. She just has been distracted by her recent celebrity," this fan opined.

Ad

"I don't think either one of them is going to have trouble making ends meet if their golf aspirations don't pan out," one user remarked.

"Shows how gifted you must be to reach the pros. You can have every advantage in life, but reaching the top requires exceptional talent," another fan posted.

When will Charlie Woods and Kai Trump tee off in the final round of the Junior Invitational?

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Junior Invitational, round 4:

9:00 am: Trevor Gutschewski, Ben Bolton, Evan Pena

9:12 am: Rayhan Latief, Bowen Mauss, Hamilton Coleman

9:24 am: Viggo Olsson Mörk, Thanawin Lee, Aidan Lawson

9:36 am: Charlie Woods, Pennson Badgett, Joshua Kim

9:48 am: Natalie Yen, Elizabeth Rudisill, Kai Trump

10:12 am: Nguyen Anh Minh, Kartik Singh, Ronin Banerjee

10:24 am: Sarah Hammett, Achiraya Sriwong, Havanna Torstensson

10:36 am: Tyler Mawhinney, Le Khanh Hung, Dan Hayes

10:48 am: Amelie Zalsman, Alice Kong, Luana Valero Moyano

11:00 am: Oscar Couilleau, Henry Guan, John Daniel Culbreth

11:12 am: Sara Brentcheneff, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Louise Uma Landgraf

11:24 am: Tyler Watts, Logan Reilly, Giovanni Binaghi

11:36 am: Avery McCrery, Jude Lee, Mia Clausen

11:48 am: Will Hartman, Lev Grinberg, Michael Riebe

12:12 pm: Gianna Clemente, Asterisk Talley, Nikki Oh

12:24 pm: Kris Kim, Robby Turnbull, Carson Bertagnole

12:36 pm: Yujie Liu, Soomin Oh, Anna Fang

12:48 pm: Hugo Le Goff, Mason Howell, Luke Colton

1:00 pm: Aphrodite Deng, Pimpisa Rubrong, Scarlett Schremmer

1:12 pm: Joshua Bai, Jackson Byrd, Miles Russell

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback