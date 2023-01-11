Last year, Hideki Matsuyama won the Sony Open in a playoff against Russell Henley of the USA. More interesting was the Japanese star hitting Eagle to clinch the title in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour's recently posted a clip of Matsuyama hitting an Eagle for a win. The Instagram caption read,

"Winning in style."

The video received several reactions from fans.

"One of the greatest 3 woods I've ever seen."

"Couldn't even see where he was hitting it."

"Shot of the year IMO"

"Was there, can confirm, unreal shot."

"An all time favorite shot of mine."

"What a shot and a time to pull it off! Great job Hideki"

"Still one of the best shots I’ve ever seen."

"Why can’t I do that? Looks so simple."

"Whoh this was a year ago already. Okk."

"That back nine was a costly one."

"It is a dazzling shot in many ways🔥"

"Don’t forget, this was a playoff hole too. was there, absolutely nuts"

The Sony Open was Hideki Matsuyama's eighth career victory, tying him with K.J. Choi for most PGA TOUR victories.

Hideki Matsuyama's career profile

Matsuyama created history by winning the 2021 Masters

Hideki Matsuyama has won eight PGA Tour titles since turning pro in 2013. His first professional victory came as an amateur at Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters, a Japanese Tour event. He was also World amateur No. 1 in 2012.

His first victory since turning pro came at the 2013 Tsuruya Open on the Japan Golf Tour. Matsuyama qualified for the PGA Tour in 2014. His first victory on the Tour came in the same year's Memorial Tournament, where he beat Kevin Na in the playoffs.

Matsuyama won two titles in 2016, Waste Management Phoenix Open and the WGC-HSBC Champions. He was able to defend his WM Phoenix Open title in 2017 which he won in a playoff against Webb Simpson. His next victory that year was the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which he won by a 5 stroke margin.

Hideki Matsuyama didn't win any PGA event in 2018,'19 and '20. His frought finally came to an end in the 2021 Masters, his biggest triumph till now. He won the Aufusta National by beating Will Zalatoris by a single stroke margin. This victory meant Matsuyama was the first Japanese player and the first Asian-born player to achieve this feat.

2021 was quite a year for Matsuyama. Apart from the Masters, he won the Zozo Championship, the only PGA event held in Asia. He finished T-3 at the Tokyo Olympics but lost the bronze medal in the playoffs. The Japanese star reached the playoffs of the WGC-Fedex St. Jude Invitational, but lost to Abraham Ancer in the playoffs.

Matsuyama won the Sony Open 2022 in Hawaii, beating Russell Henley in the playoffs.

Sony Open 2023 schedule

The upcoming edition of the Sony Open will take place from January 12th to Sunday 15th January. Top golfers such as defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth will be showing up in the 25th edition of the event. The official purse for the tournament is $7.9 million with the winner taking $1.422 million

Poll : 0 votes