“Couldn’t love her more”; “Charley rocks!” – Fans react to Charley Hull’s ‘Trump dance’ at The Annika

Fans on social media reacted to Charley Hull doing the Trump Dance at The Annika. Competing in the recently concluded LPGA Tour event, during the final round of the tournament on Sunday, November 17, the English golfer was spotted dancing on the greens while walking with Nelly Korda.

As Korda and Hull walked to their next hole, the latter performed Donald Trump’s popular hand dance. NUCLR Golf shared the video of the golfer on its X account with the caption:

"Charley Hull did the ‘Trump dance’ during the final round of the Annika."

Fans swamped the comments section to praise the golfer and her dancing skills.

"Love this! Charley rocks!" a fan wrote.

"Couldn’t love her more," one more fan jotted.

Yet another fan commented that Hull dances better.

"She does the choke dance much better," another fan said.

Meanwhile, one fan was critical of her dance moves.

"That’s literally just shaking her arms," a fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions:

Fans reactions ((Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

"I played pretty solid" - Charley Hull on her performance at The Annika 2024

Charley Hull was in contention to win the tournament after a strong start, shooting a 64 in the first round. However, as the tournament progressed, she struggled, and in the final round, she shot a 71 to tie for second place.

During the post-round press conference, Hull reflected on her performance and said, via ASAP Sports:

"[I] feel like I played pretty solid. Today I didn't feel like I had the luck kind of going my way. On the front nine I felt like my adrenaline was quite high and I just flew the green on the -- I think it was the sixth hole. Then the seventh hole, again, just rocketed that shot. Steady on the back nine, but on 17 I hit it in the -- I was in the middle of the fairway in a drainage ditch.

"Where I dropped it was a really horrible lie, way above my feet on a slope like that and it was quite scruffy around there and it just popped up high and came up short. I just didn't feel like I had the luck going my way, say, but Nelly played great and it was a lot of fun out there," she added.

Having started playing as a professional golfer in 2013, Charley Hull has so far won seven tournaments, including two on the LPGA Tour, four on the Ladies European Tour, and one other event. Her last LPGA victory came at the Volunteers of America Classic.

Hull performed well at The Annika 2024 but recorded three bogeys and three birdies for an even-par final round, finishing in second place. Nelly Korda won her seventh event of the year.

