"Couldn’t turn it off" - Phil Mickelson raves over new season of popular Netflix political thriller

Phil Mickelson recently raved about the latest season of the Netflix political thriller series The Diplomat. The ace golfer said he immediately watched the entire season, staying up all night. He also revealed a couple of other shows that he and his wife Amy, love.
Mickelson is a six-time major champion, currently active on the LIV Golf circuit. The Saudi-backed circuit season ended in August, and the veteran golfer has been on break since. However, he is quite active on X and often posts commentary on politics and other popular topics.
On Saturday, October 18, Phil Mickelson wrote on X:
"Was up all night last night watching season 3 of The Diplomat. Couldn’t turn it off. Great acting, great show. 2 network shows Amy and I love are Matlock and High Potential. Anyways, college football is about to kick. Have a great weekend everyone 👍👍"
The Diplomat debuted on Netflix on April 20, 2023, and the third season was released this week. The series features the likes of Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Allison Janney, and Bradley Whitford. The series was nominated for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, and Russell was also nominated twice.
Is Phil Mickelson playing at the Bank of Utah Championship?
Phil Mickelson is not competing at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025, next week’s stop on the PGA Tour schedule. The fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall will be played from October 23 to 26 at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.
Mickelson was last seen at the LIV Golf Team Championship in August and has been out of action since. The star golfer doesn’t play on the PGA Tour as he is not eligible, and he also stays out of Asian Tour and DP World Tour events.
Here’s a look at Mickelson’s performance this season:
LIV Golf 2025
- LIV Golf Adelaide: T23
- LIV Golf Hong Kong: 3
- LIV Golf Singapore: T19
- LIV Golf Miami: 6
- LIV Golf Mexico City: T22
- LIV Golf Korea: 50
- LIV Golf Virginia: T4
- LIV Golf Dallas: 49
- LIV Golf Andalucía: T23
- LIV Golf United Kingdom: T37
- LIV Golf Chicago: T25
- LIV Golf Indianapolis: T40
- LIV Golf Michigan - Stroke Play: T29
Major Championships
- Masters Tournament: Missed Cut
- PGA Championship: Missed Cut
- U.S. Open: Missed Cut
- The Open: T56