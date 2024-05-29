County attorney to address Scottie Scheffler in court on Wednesday, charges ‘likely to be dismissed’

The Jefferson County Attorney's Office will address the charges against Scottie Scheffler in Jefferson County District Court on Wednesday, May 29. Further details were not specified in the statements.

Scottie Scheffler found himself in an unwanted situation on May 17 when he was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department outside Valhalla Golf Club for bypassing traffic. Scheffler was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault, disobeying traffic officers, and reckless driving.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell's office stated that he would address the charges on Wednesday at 1 pm ET in Louisville. Additionally, Scottie Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romines, said that he will address the press at 1:30 pm ET outside the court.

However, the World No. 1 golfer will not be present at the hearing. As per court records, his arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 3, which was previously scheduled for May 21.

Earlier, LMPD detective Bryan Gillis had stated that Scheffler sped up his car when he tried to stop the golfer. While doing this, he dragged Gillis some distance, resulting in injuries to his wrist and knee. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While arresting the two-time major champion, Gillis didn't have a body cam attached, which is a violation of police guidelines. A couple of videos of the arrest were released, but neither of them showed the incidents before the arrest.

Following the release of those videos, Romines had made it clear that he was in no mood to settle the case and was confident that the charges would be dropped.

"I am prepared to litigate as needed and the case will be dismissed, or we will go to trial because Scottie did absolutely nothing wrong," he was quoted as saying via Golfweek.

"I never intended to disregard any of the instructions" - when Scottie Scheffler opened up on his arrest

Following his arrest on May 17, Scottie Scheffler released a statement, reflecting on the situation that occurred at Lousiville.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," he said as per ESPN. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.

"I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today," he added.

The 10-time PGA Tour winner was able to shift his focus and shot 65 that day at the PGA Championship. Overall, he finished T8 at 13-under, eight strokes behind the winner, Xander Schauffele.