CPKC Women's Open 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

On Friday, August 22, Akie Iwai continued her hold on the CPKC Women's Open 2025 lead after carding a 2-under 69. Following the second-round action, she was at 9-under and held a three-shot lead over Minjee Lee, Leona Maguire, and Jeeno Thitikul.
The third round of the CPKC Women's Open 2025 will start on Saturday, August 23, at 8:25 a.m. ET, with 78 players divided into 39 pairs. Jeongeun Lee6 of the Republic of Korea and Caley McGinty of England will tee off as the first group of the day. 36-hole leader Iwai is paired alongside Minjee Lee and will resume play at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Speaking of other names at the CPKC Women's Open 2025, local star Brooke M. Henderson is tied for fifth alongside three other players. Former World No. 1 Nelly Korda is tied for ninth alongside five more players.
CPKC Women's Open 2025, Round 3 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the CPKC Women's Open 2025, Round 3:
- 8:25 am: Jeongeun Lee6 (KOR), Caley McGinty (ENG)
- 8:35 am: Amy Yang (KOR), Pornanong Phatlum (THA)
- 8:45 am: Jin Hee Im (KOR), Mariel Galdiano (USA)
- 8:55 am: Olivia Cowan (GER), Cassie Porter (AUS)
- 9:05 am: In Gee Chun (KOR), Stacy Lewis (USA)
- 9:15 am: Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Frida Kinhult (SWE)
- 9:25 am: Sung Hyun Park (KOR), Robyn Choi (AUS)
- 9:35 am: Sarah Schmelzel (USA), Yuna Nishimura (JPN)
- 9:45 am: Nasa Hataoka (JPN), Jenny Shin (KOR)
- 9:55 am: Andrea Lee (USA), Gemma Dryburgh (SCO)
- 10:05 am: Gabriela Ruffels (AUS), Jin Young Ko (KOR)
- 10:15 am: Esther Henseleit (GER), Katie Cranston (a) (CAN)
- 10:25 am: Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Haeran Ryu (KOR)
- 10:35 am: Maja Stark (SWE), Maria Fassi (MEX)
- 10:45 am: Kiara Romero (a) (USA), Caroline Masson (GER)
- 10:55 am: Maude-Aimee Leblanc (CAN), Wichanee Meechai (THA)
- 11:05 am: Gurleen Kaur (USA), Lauren Hartlage (USA)
- 11:15 am: Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA), Yuri Yoshida (JPN)
- 11:25 am: Benedetta Moresco (ITA), Rio Takeda (JPN)
- 11:35 am: Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Somi Lee (KOR)
- 11:45 am: Alexa Pano (USA), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)
- 11:55 am: Xiaowen Yin (CHN), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG)
- 12:05 pm: Sei Young Kim (KOR), Patty Tavatanakit (THA)
- 12:15 pm: Yahui Zhang (CHN), Angel Yin (USA)
- 12:25 pm: Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Monet Chun (CAN)
- 12:35 pm: Ina Yoon (KOR), Mao Saigo (JPN)
- 12:45 pm: Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Lydia Ko (NZL)
- 12:55 pm: Grace Kim (AUS), Aditi Ashok (IND)
- 1:05 pm: Saki Baba (JPN), Celine Borge (NOR)
- 1:15 pm: Soo Bin Joo (KOR), Aphrodite Deng (a) (CAN)
- 1:25 pm: Carla Bernat Escuder (ESP), Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR)
- 1:35 pm: Yu Liu (CHN), Manon De Roey (BEL)
- 1:45 pm: Peiyun Chien (TPE), Gaby Lopez (MEX)
- 1:55 pm: Yan Liu (CHN), Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)
- 2:05 pm: Minami Katsu (JPN), Nelly Korda (USA)
- 2:15 pm: Jenny Bae (USA), Megan Khang (USA)
- 2:25 pm: Brooke M. Henderson (CAN), Linnea Strom (SWE)
- 2:35 pm: Jeeno Thitikul (THA), Leona Maguire (IRL)
- 2:45 pm: Akie Iwai (JPN), Minjee Lee (AUS)