CPKC Women's Open 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 24, 2025 04:06 GMT
LPGA: CPKC Women
Brooke Henderson takes the lead at the CPKC Women's Open (Image Source: Imagn)

On Saturday, August 23, Brooke Henderson surged to the top of the CPKC Women's Open 2025 leaderboard after firing a 6-under 65. Following the third-round action, she sat at 11-under and held a 54-hole lead alongside Minjee Lee.

The final round of the CPKC Women's Open 2025 will start on Sunday, August 24, at 7:35 a.m. ET, with 77 players divided into 39 groups. For the uninitiated, Sarah Schmelzel withdrew on Saturday, and hence Caley McGinty will begin the action alone.

Olivia Cowan and Gabriela Ruffels will tee off at Mississauga five minutes later as the first pair of the day. Leaders Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee will begin their round at 1:50 p.m. ET. While Lee is looking for her second win of the season, Henderson is hoping to end her two-year winless streak.

CPKC Women's Open 2025, Round 4 tee times explored

Minjee Lee at the CPKC Women's Open (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the CPKC Women's Open 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):

  • 7:35 am: Caley McGinty
  • 7:40 am: Olivia Cowan and Gabriela Ruffels
  • 7:50 am: Maja Stark and Katie Cranston (a)
  • 8:00 am: Stacy Lewis and Wichanee Meechai
  • 8:10 am: Sung Hyun Park and Frida Kinhult
  • 8:20 am: Gemma Dryburgh and Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • 8:30 am: Angel Yin and Gurleen Kaur
  • 8:40 am: Cassie Porter and Amy Yang
  • 8:50 am: Peiyun Chien and Jenny Shin
  • 9:00 am: Yahui Zhang and Carla Bernat Escuder
  • 9:10 am: Mariel Galdiano and Jasmine Suwannapura
  • 9:20 am: Nataliya Guseva and Jin Hee Im
  • 9:30 am: Jennifer Kupcho and Saki Baba
  • 9:40 am: Hye-Jin Choi and Monet Chun
  • 9:50 am: Esther Henseleit and Jin Young Ko
  • 10:00 am: Jeongeun Lee6 and Maria Fassi
  • 10:10 am: Celine Borge and In Gee Chun
  • 10:20 am: Chanettee Wannasaen and Benedetta Moresco
  • 10:30 am: Haeran Ryu and Xiaowen Yin
  • 10:40 am: Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Kiara Romero (a)
  • 10:50 am: Yuna Nishimura and Lauren Hartlage
  • 11:00 am: Ina Yoon and Soo Bin Joo
  • 11:10 am: Yuri Yoshida and Aditi Ashok
  • 11:20 am: Nasa Hataoka and Patty Tavatanakit
  • 11:30 am: Robyn Choi and Caroline Masson
  • 11:40 am: Nelly Korda and Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 11:50 am: Andrea Lee and Mi Hyang Lee
  • 12:00 pm: Linnea Strom and Pornanong Phatlum
  • 12:10 pm: Somi Lee and Yan Liu
  • 12:20 pm: Leona Maguire and Sei Young Kim
  • 12:30 pm: Jenny Bae and Megan Khang
  • 12:40 pm: Minami Katsu and Gaby Lopez
  • 12:50 pm: Pajaree Anannarukarn and Lydia Ko
  • 1:00 pm: Alexa Pano and Rio Takeda
  • 1:10 pm: Manon De Roey and Aphrodite Deng (a)
  • 1:20 pm: Grace Kim and Mao Saigo
  • 1:30 pm: Yu Liu and Jeongeun Lee5
  • 1:40 pm: Jeeno Thitikul and Akie Iwai
  • 1:50 pm: Brooke M. Henderson and Minjee Lee
