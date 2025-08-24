CPKC Women's Open 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

On Saturday, August 23, Brooke Henderson surged to the top of the CPKC Women's Open 2025 leaderboard after firing a 6-under 65. Following the third-round action, she sat at 11-under and held a 54-hole lead alongside Minjee Lee.

The final round of the CPKC Women's Open 2025 will start on Sunday, August 24, at 7:35 a.m. ET, with 77 players divided into 39 groups. For the uninitiated, Sarah Schmelzel withdrew on Saturday, and hence Caley McGinty will begin the action alone.

Olivia Cowan and Gabriela Ruffels will tee off at Mississauga five minutes later as the first pair of the day. Leaders Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee will begin their round at 1:50 p.m. ET. While Lee is looking for her second win of the season, Henderson is hoping to end her two-year winless streak.

CPKC Women's Open 2025, Round 4 tee times explored

Minjee Lee at the CPKC Women's Open (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the CPKC Women's Open 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):

7:35 am: Caley McGinty

Caley McGinty 7:40 am: Olivia Cowan and Gabriela Ruffels

Olivia Cowan and Gabriela Ruffels 7:50 am: Maja Stark and Katie Cranston (a)

Maja Stark and Katie Cranston (a) 8:00 am: Stacy Lewis and Wichanee Meechai

Stacy Lewis and Wichanee Meechai 8:10 am: Sung Hyun Park and Frida Kinhult

Sung Hyun Park and Frida Kinhult 8:20 am: Gemma Dryburgh and Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Gemma Dryburgh and Jodi Ewart Shadoff 8:30 am: Angel Yin and Gurleen Kaur

Angel Yin and Gurleen Kaur 8:40 am: Cassie Porter and Amy Yang

Cassie Porter and Amy Yang 8:50 am: Peiyun Chien and Jenny Shin

Peiyun Chien and Jenny Shin 9:00 am: Yahui Zhang and Carla Bernat Escuder

Yahui Zhang and Carla Bernat Escuder 9:10 am: Mariel Galdiano and Jasmine Suwannapura

Mariel Galdiano and Jasmine Suwannapura 9:20 am: Nataliya Guseva and Jin Hee Im

Nataliya Guseva and Jin Hee Im 9:30 am: Jennifer Kupcho and Saki Baba

Jennifer Kupcho and Saki Baba 9:40 am: Hye-Jin Choi and Monet Chun

Hye-Jin Choi and Monet Chun 9:50 am: Esther Henseleit and Jin Young Ko

Esther Henseleit and Jin Young Ko 10:00 am: Jeongeun Lee6 and Maria Fassi

Jeongeun Lee6 and Maria Fassi 10:10 am: Celine Borge and In Gee Chun

Celine Borge and In Gee Chun 10:20 am: Chanettee Wannasaen and Benedetta Moresco

Chanettee Wannasaen and Benedetta Moresco 10:30 am: Haeran Ryu and Xiaowen Yin

Haeran Ryu and Xiaowen Yin 10:40 am: Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Kiara Romero (a)

Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Kiara Romero (a) 10:50 am: Yuna Nishimura and Lauren Hartlage

Yuna Nishimura and Lauren Hartlage 11:00 am: Ina Yoon and Soo Bin Joo

Ina Yoon and Soo Bin Joo 11:10 am: Yuri Yoshida and Aditi Ashok

Yuri Yoshida and Aditi Ashok 11:20 am: Nasa Hataoka and Patty Tavatanakit

Nasa Hataoka and Patty Tavatanakit 11:30 am: Robyn Choi and Caroline Masson

Robyn Choi and Caroline Masson 11:40 am: Nelly Korda and Ariya Jutanugarn

Nelly Korda and Ariya Jutanugarn 11:50 am: Andrea Lee and Mi Hyang Lee

Andrea Lee and Mi Hyang Lee 12:00 pm: Linnea Strom and Pornanong Phatlum

Linnea Strom and Pornanong Phatlum 12:10 pm: Somi Lee and Yan Liu

Somi Lee and Yan Liu 12:20 pm: Leona Maguire and Sei Young Kim

Leona Maguire and Sei Young Kim 12:30 pm: Jenny Bae and Megan Khang

Jenny Bae and Megan Khang 12:40 pm: Minami Katsu and Gaby Lopez

Minami Katsu and Gaby Lopez 12:50 pm: Pajaree Anannarukarn and Lydia Ko

Pajaree Anannarukarn and Lydia Ko 1:00 pm: Alexa Pano and Rio Takeda

Alexa Pano and Rio Takeda 1:10 pm: Manon De Roey and Aphrodite Deng (a)

Manon De Roey and Aphrodite Deng (a) 1:20 pm: Grace Kim and Mao Saigo

Grace Kim and Mao Saigo 1:30 pm: Yu Liu and Jeongeun Lee5

Yu Liu and Jeongeun Lee5 1:40 pm: Jeeno Thitikul and Akie Iwai

Jeeno Thitikul and Akie Iwai 1:50 pm: Brooke M. Henderson and Minjee Lee

