Crazy story of Rory McIlroy’s $1,670,000 triumph in the 2014 Open Championship that helped his father win $160,000

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious at the Open Championship in 2014, the last time the event was held at the Royal Liverpool before the 151st Open. With a win at the 143rd Open, he bagged $1,670,000, but this also helped his father earn $160,000.

Twenty years ago, Rory's father, Gerry, placed a $320 bet on his son that he would win the Open Championship in ten years before turning 26. At that time, McIlory was just 15 years old, and the odds offered by Ladbrokes were 500-1 that he would lift the Claret Jug in the near future.

One might think it was an insane bet by McIlroy senior or that it was the father's love for his son. However, Gregg, a fine golfer himself, was quite confident about it, and he had Rory's success at the junior level to back up his confidence.

2004 was a big year for the Northern Irishman in junior golf, as he was part of the Irish team that won the European Boys' Team Championship and also the European team that beat the US in the Junior Ryder Cup.

The following year, one of Gregg's friends also put a bet on McIlroy's win, placing a $320 bet at 250-1 odds. Another friend placed a $320 bet on Rory winning the Open before turning 50 at 150-1.

McIlory made his Open debut in 2010 and finished T3. The following three years, Rory won two majors but didn't make it to the top 10 at the oldest major, leaving 2014 as the last chance for Gregg to win a bet. McIlroy didn't disappoint his father and shot 66, 66, 68, and 71 over the four days at Hoylake, beating Rickie Fowler to claim his third major of his career.

The Ladbrokes stated that this was the most expensive Open since Tiger Woods in 2006. and they were facing a heavy loss but they were in praise of Gregg's foresightednees.

Rory McIlroy lines up putt on the 12th green in the second round of the 2023 Open Championship

Rory McIlroy is grouped with Max Homa for the third round of the 151st Open. The duo will tee off at Royal Liverpool on Saturday at 9:25 a.m. EST. McIlory is currently in T11 at 1-under and is trailing Brian Harman by nine strokes.

Homa shot 68 and 73 in the first two rounds of the Open Championship to aggregate at 1-under. While Harman had an incredible first two days after shooting 67 and 65 to aggregate at 10-under after 36 holes, Tommy Fleetwood is five strokes behind him in second place. The 32-year-old golfer is looking to become the first English player to win the Open since Nick Faldo.

Sepp Straka is in third place at 4-under. Min Woo Lee of Australia and Shubhankar Sharma of India are at T4 at 3-under. Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui, and Caemron Young were tied for seventh at 2-under.