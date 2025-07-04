“Crybaby”; “Lucas Glover has a point” - Fans divided over 9x PGA Tour winner’s hot take on LIV Golf merger

Lucas Glover recently made it clear that he was not in support of LIV Golf stars returning to the PGA Tour. He said that they had made their decision, and while he didn't blame them for it, he didn't want them to return.
Glover is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour and is currently playing at the John Deere Classic. In the latest episode of SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio's The Lucas Glover Show, the veteran golfer made his stance clear on the LIV Golf professionals’ potential return.
"They also went away from this Tour and chose to," he said. As a PGA Tour player and somebody that dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour, and have poured my heart and soul into this Tour and game for 21 seasons now, I don’t want somebody that chose another path, a path of less resistance, I don’t want them back here competing and taking part of my pie, and these kids’ pie that are trying to make it now."
Fans online had divided opinions on Glover's take on LIV Golf professionals. While many supported him for being honest, others felt it was a selfish opinion.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"Crybaby," one fan wrote.
"Lucas has a point," another fan wrote. "I believed that everyone who left the PGA tour for money and a different level of competition, that granted them guaranteed pay before playing, should not be allowed to play in the four majors or represent their country in the Ryder Cup."
"I mean he’s not wrong," this fan commented.
"Glover should grow up," another fan opined.
"Who cares about Lucas Glover, he doesn’t push the needle," this fan remarked.
"Sounds like Lucas never got an offer," one fan posted.
When will Lucas Glover tee off at the John Deere Classic 2025, Round 2?
Lucas Glover is paired alongside Davis Thompson and Jason Day for the second round of the John Deere Classic. The trio will tee off on Friday, July 4, at 8:29 a.m. ET from the tenth tee.
Following the first-round action, Glover is tied for 111th after shooting 1-over 73. He is ten strokes behind the leader, Doug Ghim, who fired a low 62 to take the early lead.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the John Deere Classic 2025 after Round 1:
- 1 - Doug Ghim (-9)
- T2 - Austin Eckroat (-8)
- T2 - Max Homa (-8)
- T4 - David Lipsky (-7)
- T4 - Sam Stevens (-7)
- T4 - Justin Lower (-7)
- T4 - Michael Kim (-7)
- T8 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)
- T8 - Si Woo Kim (-6)
- T8 - Matt Kuchar (-6)
- T8 - Rickie Fowler (-6)
- T8 - Kevin Yu (-6)
- T8 - Cameron Champ (-6)
- T8 - Riyuka Hoshino (-6)
- T8 - Brian Campbell (-6)
- T8 - Kris Ventura (-6)