“It’s a crying shame that’s happened," says LIV boss Greg Norman as he stands by controversial golf snub and predicts major industry changes

As new ranking systems pop up, Greg Norman's prediction that the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) will become obsolete grows a little more likely. OWGR is still the premier rankings system, but there are rivals coming up.

The OWGR famously does not respect LIV Golf. It doesn't count any LIV Golf events, which hurts those who can no longer play on the PGA Tour thanks to their defection.

Norman said via Fox Sports:

"The OWGR institution has hurt themselves, hurt their own credibility, hurt their product because they’re not including the best of the best.

“It’s a crying shame that’s happened to be honest with you. But it’s also on the flip side of that, it’s interesting how there’s three new ranking systems have come out to make sure it’s a true balanced system, running true algorithms across every tour, across everything with no fear or favour, no bias.”

The LIV boss did ask OWGR to recognize their events. They missed a few qualifications, but Norman went straight to the top. His memo went unanswered, though.

As a result, he doesn't think the future will be kind to the current ranking system:

“These ones will take over the OWGR … they’re going to be basically obsolete. And that’s gonna happen.”

Other LIV golfers have had problems with OWGR. Phil Mickelson recently sounded off on Twitter.

He responded to a fan asking about it, saying:

"Respectfully, I don’t need OWGR points nor do I care about them for myself. I’m in 3 majors for the next 13+ years and all four majors through 2025. It’s about doing what’s right and calling out the collusion that’s taking place behind closed doors to help [Jay Monahan] get all his TV money."

Cameron Smith has lamented the fact that he couldn't get to World No. 1. When he defected, he was ranked third and was on the rise.

Every player who defected to LIV had to accept that their OWGR rank was done. They can improve it during majors if they play, but that's it. Greg Norman doesn't appreciate that.

Greg Norman interested in women's LIV Golf

After the success of LIV Golf, CEO Greg Norman has more plans on expanding the brand and the sport of golf. According to ESPN, the controversial boss has stated that he has discussions about starting a female league:

"That is a discussion we have internally on a regular basis. I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, Ladies European Tour. They love what our product is showcasing. They ask all the time, 'How can we get involved?' We'd love to see a LIV ladies series."

Greg Norman wants a ladies' LIV Golf

If that happens, LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan wouldn't be opposed to discussing it with Norman:

"I would engage in a conversation if it would achieve our aim of promoting women's golf, but there needs to be input from players and sponsors. There's a lot of factors to consider before we do business with LIV Golf."

Could LIV Golf and Greg Norman break into the women's game?

