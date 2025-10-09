"D Rabbit in the house!" - Fans react to video of PGA President singing popular rap song during the Ryder Cup

Golf fans on social media have reacted to PGA of America President Don Rea singing an Eminem song at the Ryder Cup 2025. The biennial tournament was wrapped up with its finale last month at the Bethpage Black Course in New York. The U.S. team had a tough time on the greens and lost to the European team by two points.

Days after the Ryder Cup, a video of the PGA of America president went viral on the internet in which he sang “Love Yourself" after the second-day matches of the Ryder Cup on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The Shotgun Start had shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"We have obtained video of PGA President Don Rea singing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on Saturday night of the Ryder Cup as the USA trailed 11.5-4.5, as first reported by @trlkershaw"

Fans jumped to the comment section to talk about Don Rea’s singing skills. However, there was a mixed reaction from the fans.

"D Rabbit in the house!" a fan wrote.

"This is just plumb embarrassing," another fan added.

"Doing karaoke in such a brightly lit room is insanity," one more fan added.

Here are more fans' reactions:

"D Rizzy should’ve done this Thursday night instead of Saturday. Team USA cooked in Sunday singles after this," a fan said.

"And America only lost 1 match after this. I say he does this every Ryder Cup going forward," another fan added.

"You can’t hide talent and this man clearly has a gift that has to be shared," one more fan added.

PGA of America president reacts to the fans’ behavior at Ryder Cup

At the 2025 Ryder Cup, fans were critical of the European team and heckled them during the matchups. Some fans had thrown beer on Rory McIlroy and his wife during the second-day matchups at the tournament.

PGA of America President Don Rea opened up about the fans’ behavior and said (via Golf Week):

“Well, you have 50,000 people there that are really excited, and heck, you can go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things."

However, he received heavy backlash from people for his comments, and later on, his LinkedIn account, Don Rea, shared a post in which he said that he was “not bothered” by the criticism. He wrote (via Golf Week):

“Couple thoughts. This is my profile, not the PGA’s. That being said, thank you to all that have reached out to me as a friend and golf industry leader. I’m personally taking some criticism right now and that comes with the role… I am not bothered. I know who I ultimately serve… New level. New devil."

The U.S. team trailed by three points after the opening-day matches of the Ryder Cup and then struggled on Saturday as well. They had an amazing outing on Sunday, Sept. 28, but ultimately lost the title.

