Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene spreads Masters spirit onto NHL with a special suit

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene paid tribute to golf's biggest week by wearing a Masters-themed suit to his NHL game. The Dallas Stars faced the Utah Hockey Club at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, April 12.

The Dallas Stars shared a picture of Duchene on X, in which the NHL player could be seen walking through the arena tunnel dressed in a vivid green suit with a bright yellow tie, colors associated with Augusta National and the Masters green jacket. The NHL team account captioned the post:

"A suit unlike any other #TheMasters"
Stars lost the match by 5-3 despite leading 2–1 early in the second period. Duchene is an avid golfer and hosts an annual Matt Duchene Charity Golf Classic in his hometown of Haliburton, Ontario. Last year, the tournament held at Blairhampton Golf Club raised $222,000, taking total funds raised to over $1 million.

Numerous prominent figures, including athletes, have been spotted at the ongoing 2025 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. Let's take a list of celebrities spotted at the 89th edition of the prestigious tournament (via Augusta Chronicle):

  • Roger Federer (Tennis)
  • Josh Allen (NFL – Quarterback)
  • Trevor Lawrence (NFL – Quarterback)
  • Peyton Manning (NFL – Quarterback)
  • Eli Manning (NFL – Quarterback)
  • Vince Carter (NBA)
  • Grant Hill (NBA)
  • Andre Iguodala (NBA)
  • JR Smith (NBA / Collegiate Golfer)
  • David Lee (NBA)
  • A’ja Wilson (WNBA)
  • Allisha Gray (WNBA)
  • Ken Griffey Jr. (MLB)
  • Niall Horan (Musician – One Direction)
  • Joe Jonas (Musician)
  • Noah Kahan (Singer-Songwriter)
  • Thomas Rhett (Country Musician)
  • Lauren Atkins (Public Figure, Thomas Rhett’s Wife)
  • Rudy Fernández (Basketball – Former NBA/Spain)
  • JJ Watt (NFL – Retired)
2025 Masters Round 4 tee times and pairings

Rory McIlroy is leading the Masters 2025 leaderboard with a score of 12-under after the third round. Bryson DeChambeau is placed second with 10-under after 54 holes. Both of them will tee off together in the final round on Sunday, April 13.

Other notable pairings in the final round include Scottie Scheffler with Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele with Nicholas Echavarria, and Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm.

Let's take a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Masters:

  • 9:40 AM - Brian Campbell
  • 9:50 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:00 AM - Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee
  • 10:10 AM - Brian Harman, J. J. Spaun
  • 10:20 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
  • 10:30 AM - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston
  • 10:40 AM - Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger
  • 11:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
  • 11:10 AM - Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel
  • 11:20 AM - Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11:30 AM - Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson
  • 11:40 AM - Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala
  • 11:50 AM - Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
  • 12:00 PM - Maverick McNealy, Harris English
  • 12:20 PM - Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm
  • 12:30 PM - Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 12:40 PM - Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
  • 12:50 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty
  • 1:00 PM - Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge
  • 1:10 PM - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
  • 1:20 PM - Sungjae Im, Max Homa
  • 1:40 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele
  • 1:50 PM - Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
  • 2:00 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
  • 2:10 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Jason Day
  • 2:20 PM - Corey Conners, Patrick Reed
  • 2:30 PM - Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau
