"Dame Lydia Ko"; "Never looked like anyone else" – Fans hail LPGA legend's dominant HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 victory

Lydia Ko registered an incredible victory at the recently concluded HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. The Kiwi golfer, who started her 2025 campaign on the LPGA at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, played in her third event of this season in Singapore.

She played the final round of 69 at the HSBC Women's World Championship to settle with a total of 13 under, registering an easy four-stroke win in the game. LPGA Tour congratulated the Hall of Famer by sharing the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, along with the caption:

"Hall of Famer Lydia Ko takes home her 23rd LPGA title at the @HWWCGolf 🏆"

Fans hailed the LPGA Tour veteran in the comment section of the post for her dominant victory in the game.

"Never looked like anyone else. Had the best swing out there," a fan said.

"*Dame Lydia Ko," another fan said.

"Nice work, Lyds!" another fan added.

Some other fans congratulated the Kiwi golfer, praising her for her phenomenal victory.

"Extraordinary," one more fan added.

"Awesome," a fan commented.

"Congratulations," one more fan jotted.

A look into Lydia Ko's performance at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship

Ko initially had a tough start at the HSBC Women's World Championship on Thursday, February 27, playing the opening round of 1-under 71. She could only sink two birdies in the first round on the fourth and eighth holes while carding a bogey on the par-3 15th on the back nine.

However, after the rough start, the New Zealander had a decent outing in the second round on Friday, February 28, when she played a bogey-free round. Ko made five birdies on Friday for a round of 5-under 67, followed by the third round of 4-under 68.

The 27-year-old started the third round on Saturday, March 1, with a birdie on the second hole but then struggled on the fourth, carding a bogey. She then made a birdie on the seventh, followed by a bogey on the eighth, and then a birdie on the ninth. On the back nine, Ko made four birdies and a bogey and settled for a total of 10-under after 54 holes while heading into the final round.

In the finale, Lydia Ko posted five birdies along with two bogeys for a round of 3-under 69. Speaking of her victory during the post-round press conference, Ko said (via ASAP Sports):

"I dreamt last night that I won but then I woke up, and I was like, dang, it's not real yet. But I just wanted to focus on my game, and it was a pretty tight leaderboard. There's been a lot of change throughout the past few days."

Prior to this week's event, Lydia Ko had played in the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she had a solo sixth-place finish. Before this, she was tied for 48th at the 2025 Founders Cup.

