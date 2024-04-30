"Damn I’m out here catching a stray" - Sahith Theegala responds to troll using his name while comparing PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Sahith Theegala had to jump in to take a stand for himself after the golfer found himself on the receiving end of unwanted slander on social media.

Last week, the second edition of LIV Golf Adelaide took place, and much like the previous year, it received a lot of love from Australian fans. During the three-day tournament, the camera showed a few Australian female fans enjoying the game while dancing.

While the camera panned to them, the commentator was heard saying, "That’s not a granny shack," referring to the usual scenes of elderly women watching the game.

One LIV fan reposted the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and criticized the PGA Tour. However, in doing so, he also took a jibe at Sahith Theegala.

"Imagine seeing this and going, no thanks Id rather watch Sahith Theegala and the boys play a 6 and a half hour round with 55 commercials," he wrote.

Theegala responded to the fan's comment saying that he was being dragged unnecessarily.

"Damn I’m out here catching a stray for no reason," he replied.

These comments from the LIV fan also reached Instagram, but many came out in support of the 26-year-old golfer. He also thanked them for their support and gave a cheeky response to those questioning the pace of play.

Is Sahith Theegala competing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Sahith Theegala will not be playing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the next stop of the PGA Tour. The CJ Cup Byron Nelson begins on Thursday, May 2, at the TPC Craig Ranch.

Theegala was last seen playing at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, where he failed to make the cut. However, his season has been good otherwise, as it was only the second event in his 12 appearances where he missed the cut this season, and it was his first missed cut since the Sony Open in January.

Theegala has made five top-10s this season, which includes a fifth-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open and runner-up finishes at the Sony Open and the RBC Heritage. Here's a look at his performance in the PGA Tour 2024 season so far:

The Sentry: 2

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: T64

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T20

WM Phoenix Open: 5

The Genesis Invitational: T37

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T6

THE PLAYERS Championship: T9

Texas Children's Houston Open: T28

Masters Tournament: T45

RBC Heritage: 2

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT