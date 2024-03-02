“Damn Max” - Fans share hilarious reactions to Max Homa judging an LPGA Host’s golf swing

Max Homa was once again at his hilarious best on social media as he trolled the LPGA host when she asked the golfer about her golf swing.

Homa is known as one of the best followers on X, and his sense of humor is often reflected in his posts that entertain his more than 640K followers. This was again on display when he brutally trolled LPGA host Hope Barnett.

On Friday, Barnett shared the video of her golf swing on the microblogging site and tagged Homa to get his opinion. The six-time PGA Tour winner didn't take long to give a brutal response and wrote:

"Is ur middle name Less?"

Barnett was done with Homa's suggestion and asked him not to give any further feedback.

Fans were in splits and had some hilarious reactions to Homa's brutal trolling of Barnett. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Damn Max," one fan wrote.

"wtf. first day of womens month? dam …." another commented.

"That’s mean! I was gonna cheer for you at Bay Hill now I’m gonna say boooo on hole 9," one fan chimed in.

"Welcome to the Comedy Central Roast of Hope Less Barnett," another commented.

"Definitely not nice, but funny as hell!!" one fan averred.

Here's a look at some more reactions:

Is Max Homa playing at the Cognizant Classic?

Max Homa plays his shot during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023

Max Homa is not competing at the ongoing 2024 Cognizant Classic. He was last seen at Capital One's The Match, which took place on Monday, February 26.

Homa will next compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024, the next signature event of the 2024 season. The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 will take place from March 7 to March 10 at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. The event will have a purse size of $20 million, with the winner receiving $3.6 million. Last year, Homa finished T14 at the event.

In the five events played this season, Homa made four cuts and missed the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open. He is still looking for his first top 10 of the season.

The 33-year-old American had a memorable 2022–23 season where he made 13 top tens and won the Fortinet Championship 2022 and the Farmers Insurance Open last year. Besides, he finished runner-up at the Genesis Invitational last year. He also tasted success on the European Tour, as he claimed the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa last year.