“Damn this team was formed 6 days ago” – Fans react to Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII winning LIV Golf Mayakoba

Jon Rahm's team, Legion XIII, started its LIV Golf journey with a bang after winning the season opener at Mayakoba on Sunday, February 4. They aggregated at 24-under to beat Bryson DeChambeau-led Crusher GC by four strokes.

Rahm's team is comprised of Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton, and Kieran Vincent. The Spaniard finished at 10-under, while Surrat and Hatton finished at 5-under and 7-under, respectively, after three days at LIV Golf Mayakoba. Vincent aggregated 5-over after completing 54 holes.

Fans online congratulated Rahm's Legion XIII for their win in LIV Golf's season opener. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

The LIV Golf Mayakoba team leaderboard explored

Here's the teams' leaderboard for the LIV Golf Mayakoba:

Legion XIII (Rahm, Hatton, Vincent, Surratt): -24 Crushers GC (DeChambeau, Casey, Howell III, Lahiri): -20 Torque GC (Niemann, Muñoz, Pereira, Ortiz): -17 Ripper GC (Smith, Herbert, Jones, Leishman): -16 Stinger GC (Oosthuizen, Burmester, Grace, Schwartzel): -16 Fireballs GC (Garcia, Ancer, Chacarra, Puig): -13 Smash GC (Koepka, Gooch, Kokrak, McDowell): -12 Cleeks GC (Kaymer, Bland, Meronk, Samooja): -9 Majesticks GC (Poulter, Westwood, Stenson, Horsfield): -7 HyFlyers GC (Mickelson, Steele, Tringale, Ogletree): +2 RangeGoats GC (Watson, Uihlein, Wolff, Pieters): +2 4Aces GC (Johnson, Perez, Reed, Varner III): +3 Iron Heads GC (Na, Lee, Vincent, Kozuma): +6