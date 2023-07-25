Daniel Gale makes history by shooting a course-record 60 at the 3M Open Monday qualifier

Daniel Gale created history at the 3M Open Monday qualifier after shooting a 60 at TPC Twin Cities, which is a course record. This helped him earn a place in the final field for the 3M Open for the second straight time.

Gale was five strokes ahead of the rest of the qualifiers. Bale made nine birdies and an eagle on the final hole of his round. He was on fire, especially on the back nine, where he went 8-under-par 28.

Sam Harned, Kaito Onishi, Alex Gaugert, and Noah Hofman were tied for second after the regulation holes, but only three would qualify. The four played a 4-for-3 playoff in which Onishi, Gaugert, and Hofman qualified for the TPC Twin Cities event.

The 3M Open will be a 156-field event taking place from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 at TPC Twin Cities.

Gale is an Australian native who now lives in Castle Hill, Georgia. He began playing golf at the age of six and went to the Newton Junior Golf Program in Australia. He received the Renay Appleby Award in 2013 as part of the Jack Newton program.

Currently ranked at No. 762 on the Official World Golf Ranking, Gale entered the Monday Qualifier with straight top 30s in the last three events on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He also finished runner-up at the circuit's TPS Sydney in February.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/STI913LYeU A course-record 60 with a DUNK on 18 at the @3MOpen Monday Qualifier from @DanielGale96

Who is playing at the 3M Open?

The 3M Open will tee off on Thursday, July 27

Here's the complete field for the 3M Open:

