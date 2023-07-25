Daniel Gale makes history by shooting a course-record 60 at the 3M Open Monday qualifier

Daniel Gale created history at the 3M Open Monday qualifier after shooting a 60 at TPC Twin Cities, which is a course record. This helped him earn a place in the final field for the 3M Open for the second straight time.
Gale was five strokes ahead of the rest of the qualifiers. Bale made nine birdies and an eagle on the final hole of his round. He was on fire, especially on the back nine, where he went 8-under-par 28.
Sam Harned, Kaito Onishi, Alex Gaugert, and Noah Hofman were tied for second after the regulation holes, but only three would qualify. The four played a 4-for-3 playoff in which Onishi, Gaugert, and Hofman qualified for the TPC Twin Cities event.
The 3M Open will be a 156-field event taking place from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 at TPC Twin Cities.
Gale is an Australian native who now lives in Castle Hill, Georgia. He began playing golf at the age of six and went to the Newton Junior Golf Program in Australia. He received the Renay Appleby Award in 2013 as part of the Jack Newton program.
Currently ranked at No. 762 on the Official World Golf Ranking, Gale entered the Monday Qualifier with straight top 30s in the last three events on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He also finished runner-up at the circuit's TPS Sydney in February.
Who is playing at the 3M Open?
Here's the complete field for the 3M Open:
- Zecheng Dou
- Zac Blair
- Will Gordon
- Vincent Norrman
- Tyson Alexander
- Tyler Duncan
- Troy Merritt
- Trey Mullinax
- Trevor Werbylo
- Trevor Cone
- Tony Finau
- Tom Hoge
- Thomas Lehman
- Taylor Pendrith
- Taylor Montgomery
- Tano Goya
- Sungjae Im
- Stewart Cink
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sepp Straka
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Harrington
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Sam Stevens
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Bennett
- Sahith Theegala
- S.H. Kim
- Ryan Palmer
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Fox
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Armour
- Russell Knox
- Robert Streb
- Robby Shelton
- Richy Werenski
- Preston Summerhays
- Peter Malnati
- Peter Kuest
- Paul Haley II
- Patton Kizzire
- Patrick Rodgers
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Nico Echavarria
- Nick Watney
- Nick Hardy
- Nate Lashley
- MJ Daffue
- Michael Kim
- Michael Gligic
- Max McGreevy
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Matt Wallace
- Matt NeSmith
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Trainer
- Martin Laird
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Luke List
- Ludvig Aberg
- Lucas Glover
- Lee Hodges
- Lanto Griffin
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Kramer Hickok
- Kevin Yu
- Kevin Tway
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Roy
- Kelly Kraft
- Keith Mitchell
- K.H. Lee
- Justin Thomas
- Justin Suh
- Justin Lower
- Jonathan Byrd
- Joel Dahmen
- Jimmy Walker
- Jim Herman
- Jason Dufner
- James Hahn
- J.T. Poston
- J.J. Spaun
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Henrik Norlander
- Harry Higgs
- Harry Hall
- Harrison Endycott
- Hank Lebioda
- Greyson Sigg
- Gary Woodland
- Garrick Higgo
- Frankie Capan III
- Erik van Rooyen
- Eric Rolland
- Eric Cole
- Emiliano Grillo
- Dylan Wu
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Doc Redman
- Derek Hitchner
- Davis Thompson
- David Lipsky
- David Lingmerth
- Cody Gribble
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Chez Reavie
- Chesson Hadley
- Charley Hoffman
- Chad Ramey
- Chad Collins
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Cameron Young
- Cameron Percy
- Cameron Champ
- Cam Davis
- Callum Tarren
- C.T. Pan
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Stuard
- Brian Gay
- Brent Grant
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brandon Wu
- Brandon Matthews
- Billy Horschel
- Ben Taylor
- Ben Martin
- Ben Griffin
- Beau Hossler
- Austin Smotherman
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Cook
- Augusto Núñez
- Andrew Novak
- Andrew Landry
- Alex Noren
- Akshay Bhatia
- Adam Svensson
- Adam Long
- Adam Hadwin
- Aaron Rai
- Aaron Baddeley