Darius Rucker details ‘sticking by’ Tiger Woods through his struggles in new memoir - “As time goes on, he gets hit hard by life”

Darius Rucker has reflected on his friendship with Tiger Woods over the years in his latest memoir. In it, he writes about Woods' physical and mental struggles, and how he has stood by him in his low.

Darius Rucker has been friends with Woods for more than three decades now. In these years while Tiger ended up becoming arguably the greatest golfer of all time, Rucker also won three Grammy Awards and much acclaim.

On Tuesday, May 28, Rucker released his new memoir, 'Life is Short', where he has written about his life through 23 songs. Speaking about his relationship with Tiger Woods, Rucker mentioned that he met the golfer in Michigan after playing a show with his band, Hootie & the Blowfish.

"We stay in touch and shortly become fast friends," he was quoted as saying via US magazine. "Hootie & The Blowfish play at his wedding, I sing at Tiger’s thirtieth birthday, I sing at his fortyth birthday, I sing at his dad’s funeral.

"As time goes on, he gets hit hard by life. He goes through so much, physically, mentally, emotionally, and somehow survives. I stick by him, through it all," he added.

How did Darius Rucker first meet Tiger Woods?

A few years ago, Rucker talked about his first meeting with Woods. He revealed that they played at a club in East Lansing, Michigan, and then headed to a bar called Rick’s American Café. He added that while he and his bandmates were sitting at the bar, they noticed Tiger Woods, who was just 18 years old at the time.

"So I went over and I said, ‘Are you Tiger Woods?’ and he says, ‘Are you the guy from Hootie and the Blowfish?’ and I sat down and we just hung out all night," he told the PGA Tour few years ago.

Darius Rucker has been an avid golf fan and loves playing the game whenever he gets the time. A few years ago, he was named the PGA Tour’s first brand ambassador.

Rucker has also worked as a commentator on PGA Tour Live. He has also hosted 'On Par with Darius Rucker,' a radio show on SiriusXM. Besides, he has also participated in many Pro-Ams, including AT&T Pebble Beach. Rucker is also one of the investors in Tiger Woods' co-owned TMRW Sports.

The 58-year-old musician has also hosted the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head since 2012, which features several top women's intercollegiate golf teams in the US.