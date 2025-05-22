Davis Riley enters Colonial Country Club with last year’s reward vehicle as a defending champion at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Davis Riley arrived at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, as the defending champion of the Charles Schwab Challenge, which runs from May 22, 2025, to May 25, 2025. The 28-year-old returned in the same car he won last year—a restored 1975 Corvette Stingray.

Riley claimed his first individual PGA Tour title at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge with a five-stroke win over Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley. He closed with an even-par 70 to finish 14 under for the tournament. This year, he enters the event after finishing runner-up at the 2025 PGA Championship, five shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Davis Riley pulled into Colonial in his 1975 Corvette, and the PGA Tour posted a photo and video of his arrival on Instagram with the caption:

"The defending champ arrives in style ... a 1975 Schwab Stingray!"

“It’s really cool to walk up and drive up and see your own parking spot there, past champion, see your face around a little bit more. It just brings me back to this time last year. Really cool memories. … It’s pretty surreal. I’m itching to get started this week,” Davis Riley said.

“That’s one of the unique parts about this tournament. We get the car that comes with it. Yeah, it’s been a great thing for me and my wife. We love taking it out, getting coffee, getting lunch. It’s been a super fun thing to have,” Riley said about the car that comes with winning the event.

This year’s champion will receive a Chevy-powered Defender, equipped with L.L. Bean fly rods and custom mounts.

Riley has played 15 events so far this season, making the cut in 10 and earning three top-10 finishes. He is currently ranked No. 53 in the Official World Golf Ranking. His best major finish is a tie for 13th at the 2022 PGA Championship.

When will Davis Riley tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Davis Riley is set to tee off at 1:45 p.m. EDT in the opening round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He’ll play in the afternoon group alongside PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler and Daniel Berger, with split-tee starts beginning at 8 a.m. EDT.

Morning tee times (Starting at 8:00 AM EDT)

8:00 AM

Tee 1: Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley

Tee 10: Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner

8:11 AM

Tee 1: Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid

Tee 10: Corey Pavin, Eric Cole, Chandler Phillips

8:22 AM

Tee 1: Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Aldrich Potgieter

Tee 10: Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles, Danny Walker

8:33 AM

Tee 1: Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List

Tee 10: Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy

8:44 AM

Tee 1: Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp, Emiliano Grillo

Tee 10: Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia

8:55 AM

Tee 1: Kevin Yu, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tee 10: Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

9:06 AM

Tee 1: Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson

Tee 10: Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes

9:17 AM

Tee 1: Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace, Charley Hoffman

Tee 10: Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Tom Hoge

9:28 AM

Tee 1: Kevin Kisner, Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman

Tee 10: Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley

9:39 AM

Tee 1: Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg

Tee 10: Isaiah Salinda, Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber

9:50 AM

Tee 1: William Mouw, Taylor Dickson, Blades Brown

Tee 10: Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul, John Pak

10:01 AM

Tee 1: Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan III, Michael Block

Afternoon Tee Times (Starting at 12:50 PM EDT)

12:50 PM

Tee 1: Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn

Tee 10: Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Sami Valimaki

1:01 PM

Tee 1: Doug Ghim, Victor Perez, Ryan Gerard

Tee 10: Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, Chan Kim

1:12 PM

Tee 1: Chad Ramey, Robby Shelton, Ben Silverman

Tee 10: Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

1:23 PM

Tee 1: Harris English, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim

Tee 10: Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup

1:34 PM

Tee 1: Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell

Tee 10: Nico Echavarria, Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson

1:45 PM

Tee 1: Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger

Tee 10: Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam

1:56 PM

Tee 1: Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland

Tee 10: Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Peter Malnati

2:07 PM

Tee 1: Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy, Matt Kuchar

Tee 10: Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker

2:18 PM

Tee 1: Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Rico Hoey

Tee 10: David Frost, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu

2:29 PM

Tee 1: Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley

Tee 10: Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford

2:40 PM

Tee 1: Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins

Tee 10: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Steven Fisk

