Davis Riley gets candid about Bryson DeChambeau’s hot take on golf balls - “He's been known to play some crazy equipment”

Davis Riley shared his thoughts about Bryson DeChambeau’s hot take on golf balls. Earlier this month, the latter shared that he ordered balls that would fly straighter and would use them at the 2025 U.S. Open. Riley joined the pre-tournament press conference at Colonial Country Club and shared his views.

Riley was asked whether DeChambeau's golf ball technology was good enough, and in response, the golfer shared, via ASAP Sports:

“I've been a Titleist player my whole career, so to be quite honest, I haven't tested around with my golf balls. Yeah, I mean, there is a ball fitting process for every player. I believe there is a particular ball for every player, but I don't know. I feel like that could be the Indian more than the golf ball.”

He continued, “I don't know. I don't know what Bryson -- I mean, he plays all kinds of -- he's been known to play some crazy equipment, do a lot of crazy equipment changes. All I really know is the golf ball that I have fitted for me, when I hit it how I want, it goes just as straight as I want to.”

This week, Riley will play at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, and the first round will take place on Thursday, May 22.

Davis Riley and others' tee times for the first round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Davis Riley will play with Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler at 1:45 pm on the first hole. Next to them, J.J. Spaun, Cam Davis, and Gary Woodland will start at 1:56 pm. Olin Browne, Hayden Buckley, and Patrick Rodgers are the first group to tee off at 8 am, and Alejandro Tosti, Quade Cummins, and Pierceson Coody are the last group to start at 2:40 pm.

Here are all the tee times for the first day of the tournament:

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Olin Browne, Hayden Buckley, Patrick Rodgers

8:11 a.m. – Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid

8:22 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Aldrich Potgieter

8:33 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Luke List, Rafael Campos

8:44 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp

8:55 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Kevin Yu, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:06 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson

9:17 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace

9:28 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Henrik Norlander, Kevin Kisner

9:39 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, Beau Hossler, Danny Willett

9:50 a.m. – Blades Brown, Taylor Dickson, William Mouw

10:01 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan, Michael Block

12:50 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn, Bud Cauley

1:01 p.m. – Victor Perez, Doug Ghim, Ryan Gerard

1:12 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Ben Silverman, Robby Shelton

1:23 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Harris English, Si Woo Kim

1:34 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim

1:45 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Davis Riley, Scottie Scheffler

1:56 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Cam Davis, Gary Woodland

2:07 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy

2:18 p.m. – Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Richard Hoey

2:29 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley, Kris Ventura

2:40 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Quade Cummins, Pierceson Coody

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Stevens, McClure Meissner

8:11 a.m. – Chandler Phillips, Eric Cole, Corey Pavin

8:22 a.m. – Danny Walker, Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles

8:33 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

8:44 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia

8:55 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth

9:06 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover

9:17 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Joe Highsmith, Tom Hoge

9:28 a.m. – Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley

9:39 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber, Isaiah Salinda

9:50 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Ricky Castillo, John Pak

12:50 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Sami Valimaki

1:01 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, Chan Kim

1:12 p.m. – Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Mark Hubbard

1:23 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall

1:34 p.m. – Nicolas Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Brice Garnett

1:45 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Taylor Moore, Lee Hodges

1:56 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Karl Vilips, Peter Malnati

2:07 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Seamus Power, Kurt Kitayama

2:18 p.m. – Zac Blair, David Frost, Dylan Wu

2:29 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford, Max McGreevy

2:40 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Steven Fisk, Will Chandler

(All times in ET)

