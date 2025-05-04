Davis Riley overcomes two-stroke penalty, delivers clutch eagle to make cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Davis Riley had quite a dramatic day at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, making the cutline on the last hole of the round. He did it with the help of an eagle, which helped him cover the deficit created by a two-stroke penalty earlier in the round.

Ad

On Saturday, May 3, Riley entered the second day at TPC Craig Ranch at 5-under. He had a shaky start and was 1-over for the day after eleven holes. On the par-4 3rd hole, he self-reported a two-stroke penalty after using a distance-measuring device's slope feature.

Following this, Riley slipped outside the projected cutline and looked all set to miss the weekend—until the last hole of the round. On the par-5, he sank an eagle putt to finish at 5-under after 36 holes and secure his spot for the weekend.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Davis Riley carried his momentum from the second round into the next, firing a 3-under 68 to climb into a T37 position.

When will Davis Riley tee off at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4?

Davis Riley is paired with Niklas Norgaard for the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The duo will tee off on Sunday, May 4 at 9:10 am ET.

Ad

Here's a look at the tee time details for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4:

7:00 am: Camilo Villegas, John Pak

7:09 am: Mac Meissner, Byeong Hun An

7:18 am: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda

7:27 am: Henrik Norlander, Nicolai Højgaard

7:36 am: Rafael Campos, Cam Davis

7:45 am: Matt Kuchar, Matteo Manassero

7:55 am: Stephan Jaeger, Ryan Fox

8:10 am: David Skinns, Jake Knapp

8:20 am: Brandon Matthews, Rikuya Hoshino

8:30 am: Karl Vilips, Alex Smalley

8:40 am: Ben Kohles, Victor Perez

8:50 am: Doug Ghim, Beau Hossler

9:00 am: Harry Hall, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:10 am: Niklas Norgaard, Davis Riley

9:25 am: Matt McCarty, Joseph Bramlett

9:35 am: Chris Gotterup, Webb Simpson

9:45 am: Kevin Yu, Ross Steelman

9:55 am: Rico Hoey, Sami Valimaki

10:05 am: Taylor Dickson, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:15 am: Pierceson Coody, Michael Thorbjornsen

10:25 am: Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips

10:40 am: Patton Kizzire, Ben Martin

10:50 am: Trey Mullinax, Nate Lashley

11:00 am: Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth

11:10 am: Sam Burns, Mark Hubbard

11:20 am: Takumi Kanaya, Cameron Champ

11:30 am: Vince Whaley, Sungjae Im

11:40 am: Will Gordon, Kevin Roy

11:55 am: Danny Walker, Patrick Rodgers

12:05 pm: Sam Stevens, Andrew Putnam

12:15 pm: Eric Cole, Rasmus Højgaard

12:25 pm: Antoine Rozner, Nico Echavarria

12:35 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Jhonattan Vegas

12:45 pm: Adam Schenk, Ricky Castillo

12:55 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Erik van Rooyen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More