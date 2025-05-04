Davis Riley overcomes two-stroke penalty, delivers clutch eagle to make cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Davis Riley had quite a dramatic day at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, making the cutline on the last hole of the round. He did it with the help of an eagle, which helped him cover the deficit created by a two-stroke penalty earlier in the round.
On Saturday, May 3, Riley entered the second day at TPC Craig Ranch at 5-under. He had a shaky start and was 1-over for the day after eleven holes. On the par-4 3rd hole, he self-reported a two-stroke penalty after using a distance-measuring device's slope feature.
Following this, Riley slipped outside the projected cutline and looked all set to miss the weekend—until the last hole of the round. On the par-5, he sank an eagle putt to finish at 5-under after 36 holes and secure his spot for the weekend.
Davis Riley carried his momentum from the second round into the next, firing a 3-under 68 to climb into a T37 position.
When will Davis Riley tee off at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4?
Davis Riley is paired with Niklas Norgaard for the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The duo will tee off on Sunday, May 4 at 9:10 am ET.
Here's a look at the tee time details for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 4:
- 7:00 am: Camilo Villegas, John Pak
- 7:09 am: Mac Meissner, Byeong Hun An
- 7:18 am: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda
- 7:27 am: Henrik Norlander, Nicolai Højgaard
- 7:36 am: Rafael Campos, Cam Davis
- 7:45 am: Matt Kuchar, Matteo Manassero
- 7:55 am: Stephan Jaeger, Ryan Fox
- 8:10 am: David Skinns, Jake Knapp
- 8:20 am: Brandon Matthews, Rikuya Hoshino
- 8:30 am: Karl Vilips, Alex Smalley
- 8:40 am: Ben Kohles, Victor Perez
- 8:50 am: Doug Ghim, Beau Hossler
- 9:00 am: Harry Hall, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 9:10 am: Niklas Norgaard, Davis Riley
- 9:25 am: Matt McCarty, Joseph Bramlett
- 9:35 am: Chris Gotterup, Webb Simpson
- 9:45 am: Kevin Yu, Ross Steelman
- 9:55 am: Rico Hoey, Sami Valimaki
- 10:05 am: Taylor Dickson, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10:15 am: Pierceson Coody, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 10:25 am: Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips
- 10:40 am: Patton Kizzire, Ben Martin
- 10:50 am: Trey Mullinax, Nate Lashley
- 11:00 am: Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth
- 11:10 am: Sam Burns, Mark Hubbard
- 11:20 am: Takumi Kanaya, Cameron Champ
- 11:30 am: Vince Whaley, Sungjae Im
- 11:40 am: Will Gordon, Kevin Roy
- 11:55 am: Danny Walker, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:05 pm: Sam Stevens, Andrew Putnam
- 12:15 pm: Eric Cole, Rasmus Højgaard
- 12:25 pm: Antoine Rozner, Nico Echavarria
- 12:35 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:45 pm: Adam Schenk, Ricky Castillo
- 12:55 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Erik van Rooyen