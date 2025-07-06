Davis Thompson’s WITB: What is the 26 YO using at the John Deere Classic?

Davis Thompson, who has recently turned professional, has been making an impressive mark on the PGA Tour. Standing at 6-foot-4, the former rookie nearly clinched his maiden title at the 2023 American Express, narrowly falling one stroke short of Jon Rahm. However, it didn’t take long for him to break through.

Thompson captured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2024 John Deere Classic, winning by a commanding four-shot margin. Additionally, the victory was historic, as he became the first player in PGA Tour history to post a 72-hole total of 256 or lower, surpassing the previous record set by Ludvig Åberg at the 2023 RSM Classic.

Thompson will also enter the final round of the 2025 John Deere Classic in solo lead, one stroke ahead of Max Homa, David Lipsky, Brian Campbell, and Emiliano Grillo, who are tied for the second position.

Here is all the equipment that Davis Thompson has been using to pace up his game:

Driver: Ping G430 Max 9°, Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70TX shaft

3 Wood: Ping G430 Max 15°, Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80TX shaft

Utility: Mizuno Pro 225 (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (4), Ping Blueprint (5-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 50° (08F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto 54° (M), 60° (T), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG 7 Nano SL, Superstroke Zenergy Pistol GT 1.0 grip

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

How has Davis Thompson's 2025 season been so far?

Starting the year with a top-40 finish at The Sentry, Davis Thompson showed flashes of strong form, notably with a top-10 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship and a top-15 result at The Genesis Invitational.

However, Davis Thompson's season also includes several missed cuts at major events, including the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Despite these setbacks, Thompson has maintained a steady presence on the leaderboard in numerous tournaments, accumulating valuable experience and earnings throughout the season as he continues competing on tour.

Here is how his 2025 season has been so far:

The Sentry: T36, $97,750

Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed Cut, $0

The American Express: T51, $21,032

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T58, $39,250

WM Phoenix Open: T36, $40,998

The Genesis Invitational: T13, $384,250

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Missed Cut, $0

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Missed Cut, $0

THE PLAYERS Championship: T10, $656,250

Texas Children's Houston Open: T27, $67,925

Masters Tournament: T46, $61,180

RBC Heritage: T27, $140,200

Truist Championship: T23, $167,143

PGA Championship: Missed Cut, $0

Charles Schwab Challenge: Missed Cut, $0

the Memorial Tournament: T49, $53,000

U.S. Open: Missed Cut, $0

Travelers Championship: T25, $154,500

Rocket Classic: T34, $47,931

