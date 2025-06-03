Davis Thompson is all set to defend his John Deere Classic title. The 25-year-old will return to TPC Deere Run. Speaking during Monday's Champions' Day event via Zoom, Thompson confirmed that the rental home shared by a group of PGA Tour regulars will once again host the old faces.

Ad

The Georgia native, who secured his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2024 John Deere Classic, revealed that this year's guest list features J.T. Poston, Greyson Sigg, Patton Kizzire, and Sepp Straka.

"Yeah, so I think the first two years, Chris Kirk booked it, and then last year I don't think Chris played, so he kind of left it to Greyson Sigg, and Greyson has booked it these past two years.

Ad

Trending

Then a few weeks ago, Greyson sent out a group text that -- I think it was me, J.T. Poston, Greyson, Patton Kizzire and Sepp Straka and maybe one other, and I'd have to go back and look, but I think that's the group this year. Kind of confirmed, not really confirmed. But I'm sure it'll be a good group of guys, kind of like it was last year."[19:54-20:31]

Ad

Ad

The house is famously known as the 'trophy house' event since Thimpson secured the title while staying there in 2024. In addition to that, the tournament tees off dorm July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Thompson will enter ranked 47 in the FedExCup standings and has recorded five top-25 finishes so far this season. The event offers a prize purse of $7.4 million, with the winner set to earn 500 FedExCup points and a spot in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July. With that, let's look at Davis Thompson's career earnings.

Ad

Davis Thompson's breakout run, from his first PGA win to $6.9 million in career earnings by 2025

Davis Thompson has made a name for himself on the PGGA Tour since turning pro in 2021. The 25-year-old won his first PGA title at the 2024 John Deere Classic. He secured his career-best payday with $1.44 million in prize money. That victory helped him amass a season total of $4.36 million in 2023-24.

Ad

Davis Thompson, born on June 5, 1999, in Auburn, Alabama, played college at the University of Georgia. He reached No. 1 in the world amateur rankings in November 2020 and again in March 2021. He started on the Korn Ferry tour, won the 2022 Rex Hospital Open, and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2023 season.

As of 2025, Thompson's total career earnings are at $6.93 million, according to Sportrac. It included $6.39 million from official PGA Tour events and over $540,000 from major championships. His remarkable performance at the 2024 U.S. Open earned him $502,391, where he finished T9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More