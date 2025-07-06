Davis Thompson shares how a ‘pep talk’ brought him to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday at the John Deere Classic

Davis Thompson sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole on Saturday to emerge from a crowded leaderboard and post a 4-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the John Deere Classic. He credited this turnaround to a little "pep talk" given by his caddie.

At one stage in the tournament, 10 players were tied for the lead. Thompson was one of five players sharing the top spot when he lined up his final putt, moments after Brian Campbell rolled in a 30-foot birdie. That final birdie moved him to 15-under 198, ahead of Campbell, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo, and David Lipsky, all of whom carded 68s.

However, things were almost about to derail Thompson. Although he started the round with a birdie, his front nine was slow. He carded two birdies and two bogeys. When asked about what changed for him in the back nine, at the post-round presser of the John Deere Classic, Davis Thompson said, via ASAP Sports:

“Not much as far as ball striking. Feel like I was hitting it solid; just didn't really score great on the front. My caddie gave me a pep talk on 10 tee and I was able to finish strong. Yeah, nice to kind of have some momentum going into tomorrow.”

Davis Thompson closed with back-to-back birdies, narrowly missing an eagle chance on the 17th. A win would make him the first repeat champion at this event since Steve Stricker’s three-peat from 2009 to 2011. It would also likely earn him a spot in The Open Championship, moving him to the top of the alternate list via world rankings.

Davis Thompson’s hole-by-hole performance at the John Deere Classic so far

PGA: John Deere Classic - First Round - Source: Imagn

Round 1:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 4 (Bogey)

Hole 8: 3 (Par)

Hole 9: 5 (Bogey)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Par)

Hole 11: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 4 (Par)

Hole 13: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 14: 4 (Par)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 17: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Total: 68 (-3)

Round 2

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 3 (Par)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 15: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 16: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 17: 5 (Par)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Total: 63 (-8)

Round 3:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 6 (Bogey)

Hole 3: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 5 (Bogey)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 3 (Par)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 3 (Birdie)

Total: 67 (-4)

