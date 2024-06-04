Dean Burmester details why LIV Golfers failed to qualify for 2024 U.S. Open as only 1 Saudi-backed player makes it through Bear’s club

Golf’s Longest Day, the national championships qualification process, on Monday, June 3, saw eight LIV golfers attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open 2024. However, only one of the eight Saudi-backed golfers survived. Dean Burmester, the lone survivor, has now come out to state that “endurance” played a big role in LIV players’ failure in qualification.

After successfully entering the major’s roster from Bear's Club, Burmester stated that LIV golfers “don't play 36 holes in a day very often.” He said the qualifying required a lot of endurance. He further sounded off on the host course and dubbed it “bouncy and firm.”

The 35-year-old South African said it required “patience” to make it through the major’s qualifying process. He dubbed it a “big test.”

Speaking after the U.S. Open final qualification at Bear's Club on Monday, Dean Burmester was quoted as saying by the Palm Beach Post:

“We (LIV golfers) don't play 36 holes in a day very often, so there's a lot of endurance to it and then around a golf course like this where it's bouncy, it's firm, it's just about patience and staying out there. It was a big test and I'm glad I made it through.”

The U.S. Open 2024 qualification had 687 golfers competing across 10 qualifying sites. A total of 19 LIV golfers attempted qualification to the major. However, only three players made it through to the competition at Pinehurst. Burmester qualified alongside Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig.

While Mito Pereira withdrew from the qualifying citing personal reasons, players like Charl Schwartzel, Peter Uihlein, and Branden Grace crashed out of the competition before its finish. Big names like Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia also failed to make the 2024 U.S. Open’s final field.

Dean Burmester qualifies for U.S. Open 2024 from Bear’s club

Burmester attempted U.S. Open 2024 qualification on Monday from the Bear's Club and achieved it. The South African golfer finished his opening round with a 70 and followed it up with a bogey-free 68 in the second round. He finished with a 6-under to tie with Daniel Berger in second place, behind Matt Kuchar.

Talking about his qualification rounds, Dean Burmester was quoted as saying by the Palm Beach Post:

“I made a silly double on the third from the middle of the fairway so I had to do something. I hit some quality golf shots coming in and managed to make a couple of putts. I'm super stoked to do that under what you call a little bit of pressure.”

For the unversed, Dean Burmester joined LIV Golf in February 2023. The four-time European Tour winner won his first individual LIV Golf League title at LIV Golf Miami in 2024.

The golfer, who’s played in eight major championships, also managed a T12 finish at the PGA Championship in May. The golfer is now traveling to Pinehurst for the U.S. Open 2024.