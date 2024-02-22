Tommy Fleetwood recently added decorated performance coach Kolby "K-Wayne" Tullier to his team. Their work together has already paid off, as Fleetwood won the 2024 Dubai Invitational shortly after Tullier began working on his physique.

Kolby Tullier was a guest on the most recent episode of The Smylie Show podcast, hosted by PGA Tour player Smylie Kaufman. Tullier explained about his current work with several Tour players, including Tommy Fleetwood.

Tullier talked about the training routines Tommy Fleetwood follows, explaining three of the exercises the Englishman has incorporated to strengthen his posture. This was part of what he said (via The Smylie Show):

"When Tommy [Fleetwood] came to me we had a hinging problem. He didn't really hinge good enough for his hips. I got him on a single leg and then you can see the bands pulling him toward the wall so it's forcing his glute medius on his left side to be able to stabilize. If he doesn't stabilize and he can't stop that band from pulling, he's going to fall over to his left and that's what would happen in a swing."

"[The second exercise] is all about the lower half, is all about the legs, the lower body, from a hinging pattern, but it's really getting him to use his legs more in his down swing so we got to get stronger so we use a slant board and we feed into that internal rotation into the hip that's why the chest and everything rotates toward the leg the inside ankle bone stays high."

"[The third exercise] is a split press. what I'm getting him to do is use the ground so he starts off and he wants to push off the ground and then he catches himself in that split stance and as he pushes and splits he's driving the weight up so it's a great multifaceted multi-joint explosive power move."

Kolby Tullier has vast experience working with professional golfers. In addition to Tommy Fleetwood, he has been on the staff of Justin Thomas, Harold Varner III, Lexi Thompson, and Jessica Korda to name a few.

He has also worked with athletes from other sports such as National Football League (NFL) stars Cody Parkey and Demaryius Thomas, and Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher Will Harris.

How is the start of the 2024 season going for Tommy Fleetwood?

Tommy Fleetwood started the 2024 season playing two tournaments on the DP World Tour. He won the Dubai Invitational with a score of 19 under, one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy, and finished T14 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, with a score of 6 under.

Fleetwood has also played in all three Signature Events on the PGA Tour. At The Sentry he finished T47 with a score of 13 under and then at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am he placed T31, with a score of 7 under.

His third start of the season on the American circuit brought him his first Top 10 of the season, a T10 at The Genesis Invitational with a score of 8 under.