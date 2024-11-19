"Deer hunting is great again!" - PGA Tour pro Sam Burns goes hunting donning a camouflage MAGA hat

Sam Burns recently shared a picture of his adventurous hunting activity on his social media account. The American is having a time away from the greens since the completion of the regular PGA Tour event at the Tour Championship. He has not played in any of the Fall season events, and while away from the greens, the 28-year-old golfer took some time out for an adventurous outing.

Sam Burns has shared a picture with a deer on his Instagram account, where he has 125K followers. He posed while holding the horns of the deer. He donned a camouflage brown-colored bottom paired with a blue t-shirt and also had a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat. Posting the picture on social media, Burns wrote:

"Deer hunting is great again!"

Sam Burns enjoys adventurous outings, and he often shares pictures of them on his social media account. A few months ago, he shared a video of himself taking a golf shot from a mountain. Burns wore camouflage clothes, and, sharing the video of his golf swing, he wrote:

"Trying to stay sharp while chasing these mule deer in the Rockies."

His Instagram has quite a few pictures and videos of his adventurous outings. One of them, from the early days of career, shows a picture with a fish in his hand. He wrote:

"Nice day at Frederica with @ctlsugolf #8lb."

Notably, Sam Burns last played at the Presidents Cup, representing Team USA. His team won the tournament held in Canada.

A quick recap of Sam Burns's golf outing in 2024

Burns has been away from the greens for a while now. However, he had a solid outing playing on the PGA Tour in 2024. The American golfer started off his campaign this season on the circuit at The Sentry and was tied for 33rd place. He shot the four rounds of 69, 68, 68, and 69 in the tournament.

After a decent outing, he was impressive in the next four events, recording a finish in the top 10. He was tied for sixth at The American Express, tenth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T3 at the WM Phoenix Open, and tied for tenth at The Genesis Invitational.

This season on the PGA Tour, Sam Burns played in 21 events and has made the cut in 18 of them. He was the runner-up at the BMW Championship and also had eight finishes this season.

Here are the results of Sam Burns's outings on the PGA Tour in 2024:

The Sentry: T33

The American Express: T6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 10

WM Phoenix Open: T3

The Genesis Invitational: T10

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T30

THE PLAYERS Championship: T45

Valspar Championship: CUT

Masters Tournament: CUT

RBC Heritage: T44

Wells Fargo Championship: T13

PGA Championship: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: T10

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T15

U.S. Open: T9

Travelers Championship: T55

The Open Championship: T31

3M Open: T12

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T5

BMW Championship: T2

TOUR Championship: T12

