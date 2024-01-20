Defending champ Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay highlight the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 field

The PGA Tour is currently in California for The American Express 2024. Following the event, the circuit will head to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024. The event played at Torrey Pines is set to tee off on Thursday, January 24. The fourth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will feature a stacked field compete for the $9,000,000 purse.

The full field for the Farmers Insurance Open is confirmed and defending champion Max Homa headlines it. The 33-year-old will be joined by the likes of World No. 5 Patrick Cantlay, No. 6 Xander Schauffele, and No. 21 Tony Finau. The event will see Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk make their first starts as Tour members this season.

The event will also have Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Justin Suh, Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim and Will Zalatoris among others, competing for the top prize. Daniel Berger, who returned from injury this week, will also return next weekend.

Despite being a famed event on the PGA Tour schedule, players like Rory McIlroy have decided to skip the Farmers Insurance Open. Scottie Scheffler, currently teeing up at The American Express, will not return next weekend. Tiger Woods, who’d hinted at playing more events in 2024, is also sitting out the competition at Torrey Pines.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 field

Listed below is the full field for the Farmers Insurance Open based on qualification criteria:

Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Gary Woodland

Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

Hideki Matsuyama

Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Billy Horschel

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Max Homa

FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Rose

PGA Tour tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Ludvig Åberg

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Jason Day

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Taylor Moore

Vincent Norrman

Seamus Power

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Xander Schauffele

J.J. Spaun

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Matt Wallace

Will Zalatoris

Career money exemption

Charley Hoffman

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Nick Watney

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Marcus Byrd

Nick Dunlap

Taiga Semikawa

Cameron Sisk

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.

Michael Block

Top 30 on FedExCup

Adam Schenk

Scott Stallings

Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Beau Hossler

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

Top 125 on FedExCup Fall

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

Will Gordon

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Kevin Streelman

Chesson Hadley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Martin Laird

Ben Martin

Ryan Moore

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)

Min Woo Lee

Nicolai Højgaard

Major medical extension

Maverick McNealy

Lanto Griffin

Brandt Snedeker

Jhonattan Vegas

J.B. Holmes

Tyler McCumber

Vince Whaley

Leading points winner from DP World Tour

Adrian Meronk

Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour

Ben Kohles

Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings

Ryan Fox

Victor Perez

Alexander Björk

Sami Valimaki

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Ryo Hisatsune

Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Chan Kim

Alejandro Tosti

Richard Hoey

Ben Silverman

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Max Greyserman

Chandler Phillips

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

David Skinns

Jake Knapp

Jacob Bridgeman

Jimmy Stanger

Norman Xiong

Nicholas Lindheim

Joe Highsmith

Patrick Fishburn

McClure Meissner

Tom Whitney

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

William Furr

Parker Coody

Josh Teater

Ryan McCormick

Scott Gutschewski

Roger Sloan

Rafael Campos

More details on the Farmers Insurance Open, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.