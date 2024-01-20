Defending champ Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay highlight the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 field

The PGA Tour is currently in California for The American Express 2024. Following the event, the circuit will head to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024. The event played at Torrey Pines is set to tee off on Thursday, January 24. The fourth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will feature a stacked field compete for the $9,000,000 purse.
The full field for the Farmers Insurance Open is confirmed and defending champion Max Homa headlines it. The 33-year-old will be joined by the likes of World No. 5 Patrick Cantlay, No. 6 Xander Schauffele, and No. 21 Tony Finau. The event will see Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk make their first starts as Tour members this season.
The event will also have Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Justin Suh, Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim and Will Zalatoris among others, competing for the top prize. Daniel Berger, who returned from injury this week, will also return next weekend.
Despite being a famed event on the PGA Tour schedule, players like Rory McIlroy have decided to skip the Farmers Insurance Open. Scottie Scheffler, currently teeing up at The American Express, will not return next weekend. Tiger Woods, who’d hinted at playing more events in 2024, is also sitting out the competition at Torrey Pines.
Farmers Insurance Open 2024 field
Listed below is the full field for the Farmers Insurance Open based on qualification criteria:
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
- Collin Morikawa
- Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Gary Woodland
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
- Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Shane Lowry
- Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
- Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Max Homa
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
- Patrick Cantlay
- Justin Rose
PGA Tour tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Ludvig Åberg
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Jason Day
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Hardy
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Taylor Moore
- Vincent Norrman
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Xander Schauffele
- J.J. Spaun
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Matt Wallace
- Will Zalatoris
Career money exemption
- Charley Hoffman
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- Nick Watney
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Marcus Byrd
- Nick Dunlap
- Taiga Semikawa
- Cameron Sisk
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
- Michael Block
Top 30 on FedExCup
- Adam Schenk
- Scott Stallings
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
- Eric Cole
- Patrick Rodgers
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Beau Hossler
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Ryder
- Ben Griffin
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on FedExCup Fall
- S.H. Kim
- Justin Suh
- Davis Thompson
- Austin Eckroat
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Taylor Pendrith
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Hall
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- Will Gordon
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Kevin Streelman
- Chesson Hadley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Kevin Yu
- Martin Laird
- Ben Martin
- Ryan Moore
- Peter Malnati
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Troy Merritt
- Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicolai Højgaard
Major medical extension
- Maverick McNealy
- Lanto Griffin
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jhonattan Vegas
- J.B. Holmes
- Tyler McCumber
- Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from DP World Tour
- Adrian Meronk
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
- Ben Kohles
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
- Ryan Fox
- Victor Perez
- Alexander Björk
- Sami Valimaki
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- Chan Kim
- Alejandro Tosti
- Richard Hoey
- Ben Silverman
- Pierceson Coody
- Paul Barjon
- Max Greyserman
- Chandler Phillips
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- David Skinns
- Jake Knapp
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Norman Xiong
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Joe Highsmith
- Patrick Fishburn
- McClure Meissner
- Tom Whitney
- Kevin Dougherty
- Chris Gotterup
- William Furr
- Parker Coody
- Josh Teater
- Ryan McCormick
- Scott Gutschewski
- Roger Sloan
- Rafael Campos
More details on the Farmers Insurance Open, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.