Defending champ Richard Bland calls U.S. Senior Open-LIV clash ‘unfortunate,’ but stands by decision: "Didn't even ask the question" 

Richard Bland had a choice to make between defending his U.S. Senior Open title and playing in LIV Golf Dallas. However, he didn’t think much before choosing the LIV event, as he, in his own words, decided to honor his commitment.
Bland is at Maridoe Golf Club this week for LIV Golf Dallas. He carded a 3-under 69 in the second round and was tied for fourth at 5-under. However, he could have been in Colorado Springs for the U.S. Senior Open, which he won last year. Since the schedules of the two events collided, he opted out of the major and played on the Saudi-backed circuit instead.
On Saturday, June 28, during a post-round interview, Bland reflected on his decision.
"Obviously you always want to defend something you won the year before, especially a tournament like the U.S. Senior Open," he said. "But as always, I'm committed to LIV. I didn't even ask the question. I know I have a contract, and I have to honor that."
"I know I've taken a little bit of stick back home for it, but it's one of those unfortunate things. I spoke with the USGA. They were fine with it. Obviously of course they're disappointed," he added.
He further insisted that LIV Golf was trying to put together the best schedule and that it wasn’t a deliberate attempt to put the Dallas event against the major championship. But yeah, it's unfortunate.
"Obviously I would love to be there, but I'm also committed and I love playing LIV. I love playing for the Cleeks. Yeah, I'm happy," he added.
Notably, Richard Bland had a remarkable season on the Senior Tour last year, claiming both the Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open. Last month, he tied for 14th while defending his title at the Senior PGA Championship.
Bland’s win at the U.S. Senior Open also earned him a spot in this year’s US Open, where he unfortunately missed the cut.
When will Richard Bland tee off at the LIV Golf Dallas, Round 3?
Richard Bland is paired with David Puig and Tyrrell Hatton for the third round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Sunday, June 29, at 12:05 p.m. ET in a shotgun start.
Following two days of action at Maridoe Golf Club, Bland is tied for fourth alongside Hatton, Puig, and Harold Varner III. He is four strokes behind Patrick Reed, who shot a 4-under 68 in the second round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025 to take the solo lead. Paul Casey and Abraham Ancer are tied for second at 6-under.