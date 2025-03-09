Defending champion Nelly Korda drops major T-Mobile Match Play update

Nelly Korda has confirmed that she will return to the T-Mobile Match Play to defend her title from last year. After her participation was announced, she took to Instagram to confirm it by reposting the story.
Nelly Korda is a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, with seven of those victories coming last year. This included her triumph at the T-Mobile Match Play, where she secured a 4 & 3 win over Leona Maguire to claim her fourth title of the season.
On Friday, March 8, the official T-Mobile Match Play page announced Korda's participation in this year's edition via Instagram. Besides, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were also confirmed for the event.
Korda also reposted the T-Mobile's story that read,
"Love to see magenta on the green again."
The T-Mobile Match Play will take place from April 2 to 6 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the fifth edition of the tournament and will feature a star-studded field. So far, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin, Lilia Vu, Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh, Allisen Corpuz, Rose Zhang, Lauren Coughlin, Megan Khang, and Jennifer Kupcho have confirmed their participation.
A look back at Nelly Korda's T-Mobile Match Play 2024 win
The T-Mobile Match Play 2024 was played in stroke play format for the first three rounds before the top eight competed in match play on Sunday. Leona Maguire stormed into the final eight with a three-stroke lead, while Nelly Korda had a tough time qualifying after shooting 73 in the first two rounds before making a 69 in the third.
But in the final, Korda was a different beast and won four of the first seven holes to comfortably beat Maguire 4 and 3 at Shadow Creek. This was her fourth straight win on the LPGA Tour in as many starts.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the T-Mobile Match Play 2024:
- 1. Nelly Korda
- 2. Leona Maguire
- T3. Narin An
- T3. Sei Young Kim
- T5. Minami Katsu
- T5. Moriya Jutanugarn
- T5. Angel Yin
- T5. Rose Zhang
- T9. Brooke M. Henderson
- T9. Haeran Ryu
- T9. Yuka Saso
- T12. Ally Ewing
- T12. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- T12. Mone Inami
- T15. Anna Nordqvist
- T15. Jennifer Kupcho
- T15. Minjee Lee
- T18. Lydia Ko
- T18. Ayaka Furue
- T18. Marina Alex
- T18. Hye-Jin Choi
- T18. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- T18. Caroline Masson
- T18. Stephanie Kyriacou
- T25. Linn Grant
- T25. Andrea Lee
- T25. Stephanie Meadow
- T28. Stacy Lewis
- T28. In Gee Chun
- T28. Gabriela Ruffels
- 31. Albane Valenzuela
- T32. Carlota Ciganda
- T32. Emily Kristine Pedersen
- T32. Madelene Sagstrom
- T32. Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- T32. Lauren Coughlin
- T32. Ariya Jutanugarn
- T32. Paula Reto
- T32. Megan Khang
- T40. Yu Liu
- T40. Allisen Corpuz
- T40. Kristen Gillman
- T40. Elizabeth Szokol
- T40. Maja Stark
- T40. Yan Liu
- T40. Jiwon Jeon