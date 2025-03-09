Defending champion Nelly Korda drops major T-Mobile Match Play update

Nelly Korda has confirmed that she will return to the T-Mobile Match Play to defend her title from last year. After her participation was announced, she took to Instagram to confirm it by reposting the story.

Nelly Korda is a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, with seven of those victories coming last year. This included her triumph at the T-Mobile Match Play, where she secured a 4 & 3 win over Leona Maguire to claim her fourth title of the season.

On Friday, March 8, the official T-Mobile Match Play page announced Korda's participation in this year's edition via Instagram. Besides, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were also confirmed for the event.

Korda also reposted the T-Mobile's story that read,

"Love to see magenta on the green again."

image via instagram@nellykorda

The T-Mobile Match Play will take place from April 2 to 6 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the fifth edition of the tournament and will feature a star-studded field. So far, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin, Lilia Vu, Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh, Allisen Corpuz, Rose Zhang, Lauren Coughlin, Megan Khang, and Jennifer Kupcho have confirmed their participation.

A look back at Nelly Korda's T-Mobile Match Play 2024 win

The T-Mobile Match Play 2024 was played in stroke play format for the first three rounds before the top eight competed in match play on Sunday. Leona Maguire stormed into the final eight with a three-stroke lead, while Nelly Korda had a tough time qualifying after shooting 73 in the first two rounds before making a 69 in the third.

But in the final, Korda was a different beast and won four of the first seven holes to comfortably beat Maguire 4 and 3 at Shadow Creek. This was her fourth straight win on the LPGA Tour in as many starts.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the T-Mobile Match Play 2024:

1. Nelly Korda

2. Leona Maguire

T3. Narin An

T3. Sei Young Kim

T5. Minami Katsu

T5. Moriya Jutanugarn

T5. Angel Yin

T5. Rose Zhang

T9. Brooke M. Henderson

T9. Haeran Ryu

T9. Yuka Saso

T12. Ally Ewing

T12. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

T12. Mone Inami

T15. Anna Nordqvist

T15. Jennifer Kupcho

T15. Minjee Lee

T18. Lydia Ko

T18. Ayaka Furue

T18. Marina Alex

T18. Hye-Jin Choi

T18. Jodi Ewart Shadoff

T18. Caroline Masson

T18. Stephanie Kyriacou

T25. Linn Grant

T25. Andrea Lee

T25. Stephanie Meadow

T28. Stacy Lewis

T28. In Gee Chun

T28. Gabriela Ruffels

31. Albane Valenzuela

T32. Carlota Ciganda

T32. Emily Kristine Pedersen

T32. Madelene Sagstrom

T32. Lindsey Weaver-Wright

T32. Lauren Coughlin

T32. Ariya Jutanugarn

T32. Paula Reto

T32. Megan Khang

T40. Yu Liu

T40. Allisen Corpuz

T40. Kristen Gillman

T40. Elizabeth Szokol

T40. Maja Stark

T40. Yan Liu

T40. Jiwon Jeon

