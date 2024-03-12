Defending champion Scottie Scheffler tops power rankings for The Players Championship 2024

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler topped the PGA Tour's power ranking for the 2024 Players Championship.

The 2024 Players Championship is scheduled to take place from Thursday, Mar. 14 to Sunday, Mar. 17 at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The 144-player field will feature most of the heavyweight stars on the PGA Tour competing for the $25 million purse. Here's a look at the top players in the power rankings for the 2024 Players Championship.

Power rankings for The Players Championship 2024

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler during the Genesis Invitational - Final Round

Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is once again the favorite to win at TPC Sawgrass, given his recent hot form. Further, his putting has become better than last year, resolving the only supposed weakness he had in his game.

Speaking of recent form, Scheffler has managed top tens in all the events this season except one. Last week, he won the Arnold Palmer Championship with a 66 on the final day, which was the lowest round on Sunday.

2) Max Homa

Max Homa during the 2024 Genesis Invitational

Max Homa is expected to have a great week at TPC Sawgrass, given his past performances. He finished T6 last year and T13 in 2022. This season, he has raked in four top 20s and last week made a joint eighth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Championship.

3) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama practices at the TPC Sawgrass ahead of the 2024 Players Championship

Hideki Matsuyama is one golfer who has caught some form recently. He won the Genesis Invitational last month and then was in contention at Bay Hill before finishing T12.

Speaking of past performances, Matsuyama has made three top tens and six top 25s at the 2024 Players Championship. Last year's solo fifth place was his best performance so far at the event.

4) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas during the WM Phoenix Open Final Round

Justin Thomas is another player who has been in better rhythm this season. After having a dismal 2022–23 PGA Tour season, he has had a good start to 2024 and has made four top-12 finishes so far, including a T3 finish at Torrey Pines.

Thomas won the Players Championship in 2021 and might lift the title one more time this week.

5) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry during The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Final Round

Shane Lowry has been great in the Florida swing so far and has registered a T4 and solo third finish in two starts. He had the lead at Bay Hill until the last round.

Lowry has made two top 15s at the TPC Sawgrass since 2021, and we can expect a good week from the Irishman.

6) Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris during the Genesis Invitational - Final Round

After a last season marred by injuries, Will Zalatoris has made an impressive comeback this year, recently securing finishes in T12, T2, and T4 with improved putting.

Fans can expect Zalatoris to continue his comeback journey, and who knows, he might even lift the title this Sunday.