Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry drops big Zurich Classic of New Orleans update

Defending Zurich Classic of New Orleans champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have confirmed their return for the 2024 season. Their participation was confirmed by tournament producer Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will take place from April 21 to April 27 at TPC Louisiana. The event is different from other tournaments as it features all players competing in a team format.

On Thursday, February 20, Worthy confirmed Rory McIlroy's participation in this year's edition.

"Rory and Shane seemed to truly enjoy their experience in New Orleans, and it showed in their play," he said as per PGA Tour. "Their history with team golf couldn’t have hurt, and we are excited to have them back in a Ryder Cup year."

The Zurich Classic will feature 80 players divided into 40 teams and will be played in an alternating format, with foursomes and four-ball rounds on different days.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's performance in the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans explored

Last year, Rory McIlroy made his first-ever appearance at the Zurich Classic and ended up winning the tournament alongside Shane Lowry. The Irish duo posted the win against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff finish. This was McIlroy's 25th win on the PGA Tour, while it was Lowry's first professional win since 2022.

While this was McIlroy's first win in 2024, he went on to have a great season and secured two titles on the PGA Tour. He also won two titles on the European Tour including the the season-ending DP World Tour Championship and bagged his sixth DP World Tour Order of Merit title.

Lowry also had a strong 2024 season and registered six top-10 finishes. His best results included a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship and a tie for sixth at The Open Championship.

Initially an individual stroke-play event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was changed to a team format in 2017. Over the years, the likes of Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay have lifted the title at TPC Louisiana.

Here's a look at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans winners since the team format was introduced:

2024: Shane Lowry & Rory McIlroy

2023: Nick Hardy & Davis Riley

2022: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele

2021: Marc Leishman & Cameron Smith

2019: Ryan Palmer & Jon Rahm

2018: Billy Horschel & Scott Piercy

2017: Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith

