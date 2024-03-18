“Definitely frustrating not getting close to winning” – Scottie Scheffler says his consistency of form is ‘great’

Scottie Scheffler won The Players Championship 2024 on Sunday (March 17). The 27-year-old golfer beat the likes of Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman by a shot to become the first player to successfully defend his title at the PGA Tour flagship event.

Notably, the World No. 1 golfer overcame a neck injury and a record five-shot deficit in the final round. He bagged a whopping $4,500,000 from the win. Speaking after his big win, Scheffler dubbed his consistency as ‘great.’ The ace golfer noted that it’s “definitely frustrating not getting close to winning or not winning tournaments.”

The golfer, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, said that losses “hurt a lot.” He recalled his T3 finish at the Phoenix Open last month and said that it hurt. He revealed it's “very frustrating” to not perform at his best.

Opening up about the consistency in his game, Scottie Scheffler told the media at TPC Sawgrass (at 7:05):

"Consistency is great. It's definitely frustrating not getting close to winning tournaments and not winning tournaments. Phoenix (Open) was tough. Being there towards the end and not closing out the tournament, those losses, they hurt a lot. They really do.

"We put a lot of work into be in those positions, to perform and when you don't perform at your best, it's very frustrating. It's sad and it's tough but you wake up and try to do your best the next week. And fortunately, I was able to close out one very nicely last week… It may be even more satisfying finishing out a close one this week."

Scottie Scheffler continues top form at The Players

Scottie Scheffler hit an eight-under 64 to win the 50th edition of The Players. The PGA Tour star became the first player to defend his title at the event, often referred to as golf’s fifth Major.

Notably, Clark (69) had a monumental miss on the final hole, where his putt lipped out the last second. Schauffele (70) and Harman (68) also missed putts, failing to force a play-off. Scheffler emerged victorious by one shot.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler came into the Florida event as a favorite. According to SportsLine, the ace golfer had +500 odds this weekend. Owing to the win, the 2022 Masters champion now has eight wins on Tour over the last two years. Interestingly, Scheffler hasn't finished worse than T17 this season and already has six top-10s under his belt.

The golfer started 2024 with a T5 finish at The Sentry in Hawaii. He followed it up with a T17 finish at The American Express, before managing T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He finished T3 at Phoenix and T10 at Genesis. He has now won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players back-to-back, making him a strong contender for the upcoming Masters.