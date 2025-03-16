"Definitely NOT robbed" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's near albatross moment at LIV Golf Singapore 2025

Fans on social media have reacted to Bryson DeChambeau missing making an albatross at the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event. The American golfer is playing at this week's Saudi league event in Singapore, and during the third round of the tournament on Sunday, March 16, he put forth an amazing performance.

Bryson DeChambeau almost made an albatross on the par-5 18th hole on Sunday. With his second shot, the ball reached near the hole but touched the flag stand and bounced to the side, stopping just a few inches from the hole. He finally ended up making an eagle on the hole.

Nuclr Golf shared a video of Bryson DeChambeau's shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account, along with the caption that read:

"#ROBBED — Bryson DeChambeau nearly makes an albatross 😮‍💨 @BrysonLegion"

However, fans in the comment section acknowledged it was a good shot but noted he was "definitely not robbed" on the hole.

"Definitely NOT robbed, but definitely golf," a fan wrote.

"Great ball? Yes!! Robbed? Probably not…" one more commented.

Meanwhile, a fan was critical of the distance for making an albatross.

"Albatross from 150. lol!" another fan added.

Some fans were also critical of LIV Golf while comparing it to this week's PGA Tour event, The Players Championship.

"Buddy this isn't the players no one cares," another fan said.

"Sweet, exhibition golf is the best," a fan wrote.

"And nobody would have cared. All these liv defectors wish they were at The Players," another fan said.

Bryson DeChambeau gains momentum at LIV Golf Singapore with an eagle

After having a tough start to his game at the Singapore event, playing the opening round at 3-over, Bryson DeChambeau is finding relief with his third-round performance and has improved his position on the leaderboard. He is tied for tenth place at the time of writing at 7-under on the leaderboard.

The two-time major winner started his game in Singapore on the 16th and had a fabulous start, making two back-to-back birdies on his first two holes of the round, followed by an eagle on the 18th. There was a hiccup on the fourth hole, where he made a bogey, but he then added a birdie on the sixth.

Notably, this is DeChambeau's fourth tournament of the season. He started the 2025 LIV Golf season in Riyadh with a marvelous T6 finish. However, he then had a tough time in Adelaide, where he finished in T18 place, and also in Hong Kong, settling for T20 place. But this week in Singapore, he is having a good outing. The tournament is still underway, and at the time of writing, Joaquin Niemann is in the lead at 16-under.

