“Definitely proud of the way I came back” – Dustin Johnson reacts to his even par round 2 at the US Open 2023

Dustin Johnson said he was 'proud' of his comeback in round 2 of the US Open after an initial hiccup on Friday.

Following a 64 on Thursday, Johnson carded a 70 on Day 2 at the Los Angeles Country Club. The score of 70 might not look great on the scorecard, but it was the story of a great fightback by one of the best golfers in the world after what happened on the par-4 second hole.

Starting day 2 at 6-under, Johnson faced a little setback when he ended up making a quad bogey on Hole 2 of the North Course of LACC. Suddenly, he was 2-under in the span of just two holes. Nevertheless, the former World No. 1 didn't lose his patience and went on to make just one more bogey in the remaining sixteen holes. He also holed in five birdies to close at even par.

While speaking to the reporters in the post-round interview, the 2016 US Open winner stated that he was proud of his comeback.

He said:

"To battle back and get it back to even par for the day … still right in the mix going into the weekend, definitely proud of the way I came back and finished off the round."

When asked about not losing nerves after making a quad-bogey, Johnson said that he was not thinking about many things except hitting the fairway on the next hole.

He said:

"Obviously I've still got a lot of golf holes, and it could have easily gone the other way after No. 2. But yeah, obviously came right back and hit a couple good shots on 3 and made a nice putt to make a birdie there."

"Played really nicely all day. Still missed a few good looks at birdie. I had quite a few good looks at birdie that I didn't make, and lipped out a couple."

When will Dustin Johnson resume play at the US Open, Day 3?

Dustin Johnson is paired with Harris English for the third round of the US Open 2023. The pair will resume play at 6:18 pm EST. While Johnson is in joint sixth place halfway through the event, English is in solo fifth place at 7-under.

Rickie Fowler has a solo lead after 36 holes. He is at 10-under after playing two rounds. Wyndham Clark is placed second at 9-under, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 8-under.

