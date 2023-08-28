Despite bad form, Justin Thomas set to make Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup team as wildcard pick: Reports

The announcement of the US Ryder Cup team is just a few hours away, and there is a very high chance that Justin Thomas will be in it. Captain Zach Johnson might just look over Thomas' poor performance this season and give him a captain's pick pass into the final team.

According to the Guardian, Justin Thomas is poised to take one of the six wildcard spots available for the US Team. This choice comes despite his missed cuts at the US Open and Open Championship as well as featuring rounds of more than 80.

There are mixed reactions about the possibility of Justin Thomas making the cut. While many believe that his performance has not been worthy enough for him to earn a spot on the team, especially with so much talent coming up this year. Towards the end of the season Thomas confessed that he wanted to be a part of the team.

“I want to make the Ryder Cup team so bad. I mean, it’s so important to me. I legitimately would rather make the Ryder Cup than the playoffs, which is really, really messed up to say, but it’s just the truth.”

Should Justin Thomas be a part of the Ryder Cup team?

Thomas missed out on the FedEx Cup playoffs after missing the cut of the top 70 players. However, Justin Thomas does bring about a fair amount of experience to the table. He has been a part of the 2018 and 2021 Ryder Cup teams, both of which won during their time.

Needless to say, he has a good rapport with other golfers and understands team dynamics and playing under pressure. However, his performance over the year has been extremely inconsistent and has garnered the criticism of many.

Alongside Justin Thomas, it is also reported that Brooks Koepka will most likely pick up a wildcard slot. His win at the PGA Championship and tie for second at the Masters have made him a confident choice. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa are also expected to be a part of the team.

The last spot however, seems to be a gray area, with the likes of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Lucas Glover in the mix. With just a month left to go before the Ryder Cup, the team announcement is a much awaited one.