Despite ‘hurting everyday’, Tiger Woods talks about competing in the future - “I love when everything’s on fire with a chance to win”

Fifteen Majors. Five Masters Green Jackets. Countless wins around the world. But the obsession and concern of the world, at least the golfing segment of it, has been ‘the ankle’ – Tiger Woods’ ankle.

Is there still anything left that is unknown to us or to him? Is there something that he is doing to ensure he continues to play the game he loves and has given so much to? Here is what he had to say.

The ankle no longer hurts, it’s the other parts that take the brunt of it, says Woods

Tiger Woods, whose conference and media meetings are always the highlight of wherever he tees up in the world told Sportskeeda:

"Well, the ankle doesn't hurt anymore. It's fused. It's not going anywhere. So that's fine. It's other parts of my body that now have to take the brunt of it. So, yeah, once he (the doctor) put the rods in there, it's good to go."

"But, the back, the knee, other parts of the body have to take the load of it, and just the endurance capability of walking a long time and being on my feet for a long time.”

Q. The pain? Is it constant or is he playing with painkillers?

Woods: “I hurt every day. (Smiling.) So, yes.”

Q. Is it worse here (Augusta)?

Woods: “I ache. No, I ache every day. And I prefer it warm and humid and hot. And I know we're going to get some thunderstorms. So at least it will be hot. It won't be like last year.”

So, what makes him go through it every time he prepares to tee up for a biggie, a Major, and of course the Masters?

Woods smiled (he did that a lot) and said:

“I love golf. I do. I've always loved it. I played other sports growing up, but I just have always loved this sport. I love to compete.

And be able to have the love I have for the game and the love for competition be intertwined, I think that's one of the reasons why I've had a successful career. I just love doing the work. I love logging the time in, and I love preparing. I love competing, and I love that feeling when everything's on fire with a chance to win.”

The hall was packed for almost 20 minutes before he came in. And there was just under half an hour for more than 200 journalists in the room.

There are so many questions, but time is always a limiting factor. There will be another time and another place for more questions.

The Masters 2024 will be his 26th start in 29 years since Tiger Woods first teed up. He has made 24 cuts, 23 of them straight till 2023, when he equalled the record set by Fred Couples and Gary Player of 23 straight cuts.

